Mayor’s Movie Nights begin August 6

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights featuring family-favorite movies in 11 City of Boston parks from August 6 to August 29, 2024.

The Mayor’s Movie Nights series is hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Bank of America with additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. All movies begin at dusk. Free fresh popcorn will be available while supplies last.

“Our annual movie series is a great opportunity for our parks to be used this summer as a family-friendly, community space,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am so excited for the screenings to begin and grateful for our organizers for creating a fun and safe way for us to make memories together this summer.”

Dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, August 29

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

Boston Common Parade Ground

38 Beacon Street, Boston

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information please go to Boston.gov/MovieNight or contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505.