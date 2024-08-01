News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

North End All-Star split games versus Charlestown

An End of the Year 2024 Baseball Extravaganza took place at Langone Field on Commercial Street.

Hosted by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) featured activities from all the programs played this year, including Majors, Minors, T-Ball and Clinic Baseball.

The 11-12-year-old All-Star game was rained out and played the following day. Unlike the 9-10-year-old win the day before, the older players lost a competitive contest 7-5.

Andrew Courville was the 9-10 team’s Most Valuable Player with Reed Fullerton the 11-12 team’s Most Valuable Player.

Cardinals win 2024 NEAA Baseball title

Generally, but not always, does the Majors regular-season team winners go on to win the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) playoff championship.

However, this season’s scenario did not play out that way.

The Ted Tomasone sponsored Tigers finished on top during regular-season competition, however, the Saints Anthony Feast Society sponsored Cardinals captured the playoffs, winning the NEAA Baseball Championship.

Paolo Tizzano was named the league’s Most Valuable Player having an outstanding season.

Clough House Gift shop offers $10 discount to N.E. residents

Clough House, located behind the Old North Church, is free to enter and explore, the Gift Shop inside the brick building is offering a $10 discount this summer through August 31 on purchases of $50 or more.

Librarian Assistant Retires

Librarian assistant Lan Nguven has retired from working at the North End Library. She has completed her 24th career year exclusively at the Parmenter Street location.

Friends of the North End Library praised her dedicated work performance on behalf of the community.

Weekly Sewing Classes start up after Labor Day

North End groups have recently gathered at the Boston Center for Youth and Adults, Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street for sewing classes that provided summer classes led by Patricia Romano.

Participants enjoyed a great opportunity to explore their creativity, socialize/Internet with friends and neighbors, develop new skills and work on their current skills.

Finished products were, a quilt, potholders and job openers.

The weekly program will commence this fall after Labor Day.

Free ParkArts workshops at North End Parks

North End/Waterfront residents can still take their children ages 3-10 to free Arts in workshops held at Puopolo and Langone Parks on Commercial Street and also enjoy the playground.

Boston Parks and Recreation Department invite children accompanied by an adult to enjoy a wide range of arts and crafts led by local artist at the workshops held from 10 a.m. to 12noon with all materials provided.

The workshops will be held on Tuesday, August 6 and August 13. Groups of eight or more must preregister by emailing [email protected] or by calling 617-961-3082.

Dine Out Boston Summer schedule

Back for its summer addition, Dying Out Boston, presents a two-week culinary celebration that features more than 175 participating restaurants this year, throughout the neighborhood of Boston and beyond.

From August 4-7 (two weeks) restaurants provide diners the opportunity to enjoy delicious meals featuring specially priced menus.

Restaurants will offer pix fixe menus for lunch and dinner with many offering takeout and delivery options, as well as restaurants selected one of three price and customize their lunch and dinner menus.

Pool Open/weekend reservations required

Splish splash, the Mirabella pool is open for the 2024 season.

Residents can now walk to the popular and well used community pool from Tuesday through Sunday from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays.

Patrons are required to register with the city and make advance reservations on weekends.

NEMPAC tuition assistance/Marshal scholarship applications available

As they have done for years, the North End Music and Performing Arts Department (NEMPAC) is accepting applications for students of all ages and abilities (including adults) to apply for tuition assistance for enrollment in all of their fall educational programs. A wide range of musical programs are provided at the Center.

NEMPAC will also continue its 10th year awarding the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund to North End youth and teens.

Interested parties should call 857-239-9997.

Funds for these scholarships were raised at the North End Cornhole Classic organized by Rep. Aaron Michlewitz for the scholarships named in memory of his mother.

Johnny Paolo Bocce Tourney

The annual Johnny Paolo Bocce Tournament will be held on Sunday, August 4 with the games starting at 12noon at the courts in Langone Field on Commercial Street.

The event will have live entertainment with a DJ, Anthony Virgilio and his brother Steven and Vinyl Grove.

Registration will be held at the court and a raffle will be held.

This year’s proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital.

Hotel Suit dropped

The law suit filed against the development of a proposed hotel on Cross Street has been lifted, paving the way for the first steps to construct the new North End Hotel.

No start for construction time is currently available. There are still some guidelines relating to a traffic control effort that will have impact in the area.

Armenian Heritage Park events

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway invite the public to meet Arina Manouckian who will share her experiences as Bank of America Financial Center Manager and in the art of making Gata, a luscious Armenian sweet to the taste and enjoy with refreshing iced tea.

Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 4 p.m.