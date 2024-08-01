NEMPAC Annual Jazz on the Park Series Underway

By Phil Orlandella

Vintage Vocal Quartet, kicked off the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) annual five-week Jazz in the Park Summer Series on The Greenway, with large crowds finding their way to the popular yearly concerts.

Additional concerts will be held August 1 and 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on The Greenway, adjacent to the Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Upcoming Concerts

Tonight, Thursday, August 1 at 6:30 PM Gabby Cotter in the Timba Messengers

Thursday, August 8 at 6:30 PM Caio e Jess.