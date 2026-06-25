News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

North Washington Street Plans Discussed

The owner of 169 North Washington Street attended the monthly meeting of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) to advise the groups of their plans for the site.

Currently, there has been no city process for the project, the group wants to advise the community before starting the city process.

Reportedly, plans for the site is to replace the single-family residence and the adjacent parking lot with two single family residence.

Owners of the property are Chris Young and Jamie Russo.

Six NEWNC Two Term Officers Elected

Six new North End/Waterfront officers were recently elected to serve two-year terms on the all-volunteer neighborhood group.

Elected for two-year terms are Joy McDonald, Deena Q. Kelly, Sean Munnis, Matt Lincoln, Elizabeth Coffin and Gail Salvati Orenberg, Sargeant-at-Arms.

They join current offices who have one year left on their term- Marie Simboli, Joe Faller, V.P. Rory Harrington, Pres. Kevin Fleming, Sec. Kristen Hoffman.

Currently, NEWNC has eleven officers of a possible twelve.

Each year, NEWNC conducts elections for six two-term members.

Survey Dealing With Community Opinion on North Washington Street Project

At the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) June monthly meeting Nic Beaujean, the developer of 145-155 North Washington Street project, met with residents to gather early feedback before moving forward with plans for the project.

At the request NEWRA the developer was asked to do a survey to better understand the neighborhood’s perspective and priorities and to ensure that community feedback is considered as the project evolves.

On behalf of the developer NEWRA has sent out the survey that will be returned to the developer for review.

Oldest Candy Company in US Coming to Old North

America’s oldest candy company will open a slice of history at the Old North Church Historical Site on July 1, just in time for America’s 250th year of independence.

Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie, founded in Salem, MA in 1806 will open Ye Olde Pepper Candy Pantry, a pop-up shop at 1715 Clough House at the Old North Historic Site.

The company will carry a full range of Ye Olde Pepper candy, chocolates and sweets, including the Salem Gibralter and the Black Jack recognized as the first candies ever sold commercially in the United States. Both are still made by hand using their original recipe,

The Pop-Up will run through October 31.

Elaine Wilson $2,500 Scholarship Open Online

Applications are currently available for NEW Health’s annual Elaine Wilson scholarship fund for North End/Charlestown residents.

The scholarship is awarded for Community Health Outreach and Public Service.

Residents who are pursuing studies in health care, public health or health care administration are eligible for scholarship consideration.

Named in horror of NEW Health’s Founder and First Chief Executive Officer Elaine Wilson, who led the movement to open a Health Center in the North End in 1971.

The deadline for the scholarship application filing is Wednesday, August 12. For more details call the Center.

City Advises Development System in North End

The Boston Planning Department’s Urban Design Review Group recently held a much-needed informational session at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street,

Discussion centered around the development system taken on proposed projects in the North End.

The Group disclosed everything from A to Z about how the system works for developers and residents.

Standing Room Only at FOCCP Social

There was standing room only on Tia’s harborside deck for the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) annual Spring Social.

The social recruits new FOCCP members and resign current members to support the care of Columbus Park, the many events and activities that the non-profit, all-volunteer organization provide each year.

More than 70 people joined FOCCP to support their year-round events.

Tia’s provided delicious hors d’oeuvres and helped to make the social a great neighborhood party.