Citizens Named Presenting Sponsor of Boston Harborfest

Special to the Regional Review

Boston Harborfest proudly announced that Citizens will serve as the new Presenting Sponsor of Boston Harborfest, one of the country’s largest and most cherished Independence Day festivals. The partnership brings together two organizations deeply rooted in the region with a shared commitment to community, civic pride, and celebrating the rich history and culture of Boston, ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

The 44th Boston Harborfest will celebrate Boston’s maritime and revolutionary history through hundreds of family-friendly activities held across the city from July 2-4. As Boston’s Official Fourth of July Celebration, Harborfest draws residents and visitors alike to iconic historic landmarks for events including the annual opening ceremony in Downtown Crossing, historical reenactments, live musical entertainment, fireworks on July 2, waterfront programming, and more.

Citizens will play a leading role in enhancing the visitor experience across entertainment and performance areas at Christopher Columbus Park and throughout Downtown Boston, including Downtown Crossing.

Reflecting its strong commitment to the community, Citizens is also partnering with Artists for Humanity to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States through a mural that reflects the nation’s history and looks toward the future. Titled Boston 250: A City Woven Together, the mural will highlight the history, culture, and community of Boston. The interactive art installation will take place in Christopher Columbus Park and guests are invited to help create the new community mural. Following a summer at Artists for Humanity, Citizens will donate the mural to Boston Public Schools for display at a local high school.

“For nearly 200 years, Citizens has brought people together through shared experiences and supported the growth of our local economies,” said Lisa Murray, Massachusetts State President at Citizens. “Boston Harborfest represents the spirit, history, and vibrancy that make Boston special and we look forward to helping create lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.”

“As an entirely free event, Boston Harborfest will welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to our downtown and waterfront areas this July,” said Dusty Rhodes, the event’s executive director. “This event can only remain free because of the generous support of our sponsors and will shine brighter with more talent and programming thanks to the support of Citizens. We are excited to help create memorable experiences for the thousands of residents and visitors who come together to celebrate Independence Day in Boston.”

To further commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, Citizens has awarded a $50,000 grant to Boston Cares to design and deliver meaningful volunteer opportunities that celebrate our nation’s history through impactful community service. Boston Cares, a nonprofit volunteer service organization, will engage 250 Citizens colleagues in service projects supporting historic sites, nonprofits, and schools across Massachusetts from June through November 2026. By investing in stronger communities today, the bank is focused on continuing to ensure future generations are made ready for the next 250.

Boston Harborfest is produced and organized by Boston Celebrations, Inc., a non-profit organization operated by Boston-based Conventures. The 44th Boston Harborfest will take place from July 2-4 across Downtown Boston and Boston Harbor.