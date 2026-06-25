Boston Reports Continued Decline in Homelessness

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Housing today released the results of Boston’s 2026 Point-in-Time Homelessness Count, showing continued progress in reducing homelessness citywide. The annual census found a 19 percent decrease in overall homelessness since 2021, including a 31 percent reduction in unsheltered homelessness and a 28 percent decline in veteran homelessness. The findings reflect Boston’s continued investments in permanent supportive housing, homelessness prevention, and pathways to stable housing for residents across the city.

The census found that 3,674 people were experiencing homelessness on the night of the count, down from 5,506 in 2025. Boston also maintained one of the lowest rates of unsheltered homelessness among major U.S. cities, with only 3 percent of people experiencing homelessness living unsheltered. There were no unsheltered families identified during the count, continuing a milestone Boston has maintained since federal reporting began in 2007.

“Boston’s annual homelessness census is a critical part of our work to understand the needs of unsheltered residents, connect individuals to services, and shape investments across housing, prevention, and supportive services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “While cities across the country are facing tough challenges related to housing instability and homelessness, Boston is continuing to move in the right direction by creating housing, strengthening partnerships, and helping more people transition from homelessness into permanent homes.”

The annual Point-in-Time Count is conducted nationwide as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Boston, volunteers canvassed every neighborhood, transit stations, parks, and other locations across the city while service providers and shelter operators collected data from emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, safe havens, and domestic violence programs. The findings help guide the City’s homelessness prevention and housing strategies and inform federal funding allocations.

“The Point-in-Time Count helps us understand where needs remain, while also showing the progress that is possible through coordinated housing strategies and strong partnerships,” said Sheila A. Dillon, Chief of Housing. “Since 2021, Boston has significantly reduced unsheltered homelessness and veteran homelessness while expanding supportive housing opportunities across the city. We remain focused on ensuring every resident has access to stable housing and the services needed to remain housed long-term.”

The 2026 census also showed a 20 percent decrease in veteran homelessness, continuing a long-term trend that has reduced veteran homelessness in Boston by more than 55 percent since 2011. The number of unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness decreased by 2 percent.

Boston also saw substantial increases in the number of people exiting homelessness into permanent housing. These outcomes were supported by investments in permanent supportive housing and affordable housing developments across the city and throughout the state. Since Mayor Wu took office, Boston has created 668 permanent supportive housing units to help residents transitioning out of homelessness access stable housing paired with supportive services. These investments, alongside expanded shelter-to-housing initiatives and coordinated outreach efforts, have contributed to continued declines in homelessness even as many communities nationwide continue to face housing affordability challenges.

Under Mayor Michelle Wu’s leadership, Boston has made historic progress toward creating and preserving homes that residents can afford. Since the start of her first term, the City has produced or begun construction on more than 18,000 new homes, including thousands of income-restricted units, and has launched new policies to make it easier, faster, and less expensive to build housing across every neighborhood. Mayor Wu has directed record levels of investment to prevent displacement, expand affordable homeownership, and support renters and homeowners who face housing instability.

Through innovative programs like the Housing Accelerator Fund, Welcome Home Boston, and the Housing with Public Assets initiative, the City is finding new ways to create housing on public land, convert vacant buildings into homes, and support residents in building wealth and stability. The Mayor’s focus on climate and health has also made Boston a national leader in green and energy-efficient housing. Together, these efforts are helping to make Boston a city where every resident can have a safe, stable, and affordable home, and where communities can grow stronger for generations to come.

The mission of the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) is to foster healthy, vibrant, and welcoming communities for all by ensuring stable, green, accessible housing and sustainable use of land. The MOH achieves this by creating and preserving income-restricted housing, supporting residents in buying and maintaining their homes, and developing housing policies that promote access and long-term stability. MOH also works to prevent evictions, implements housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness, and works to make Boston’s housing stock healthy, resilient, and environmentally sustainable. For more information, please visit the MOH website.