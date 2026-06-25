FOCCP to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

By Phil Orlandella

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will celebrate its silver anniversary of caring for the park while hosting many events and activities for the public to enjoy and building a community atmosphere on a year-round basis.

FOCCP is proud to celebrate this community mile stone, welcoming friends, families and neighbors to participate in the free community celebration at the park on Saturday, July 27 from 1-3:30pm.

Participants are encouraged to wear something red, white or blue in honor of America’s 250th Independence Day,

FOCCP will decorate the park with the same colors from the Trellis to the Rose Garden and beyond.

A great afternoon is scheduled full of fun for everyone.

A magic show, storytelling, making balloon animals, face painting, great bubbles, music, lawn games, crafts and much more.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for a chance to win passes to the Aquarium, the Greenway Carousel and other prizes.

Since day one of the park’s existence residents have considered it a positive addition to the neighborhood.

Following this successful event, the very next day, FOCCP will celebrate its 25th anniversary on board Boston Harbor City Cruises Seaport Elite yacht on July 28.