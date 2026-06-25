NEMPAC’s 9th Annual North End Cornhole Classic

By Phil Orlandella

Despite stormy skies, hundreds of players and spectators turned out for the 9th annual North End

Cornhole Tournament held on the Greenway. The event founded by State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz raises

funds for the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) scholarships for local

residents.

NEMPAC, a non-profit organization provides quality music and art programs. Many elected officials attended the very popular community event including the Governor and the Mayor and other dignitaries.

This year’s Cornhole champs were Joe Regan and JJ Snedikes. The winner of two tickets to a World Cup Soccer game and a parking pass at Boston Stadium was Kate Donaldson.

Despite stormy skies, hundreds of players and spectators turned out for the 9th annual North End Cornhole Tournament held on the Greenway.