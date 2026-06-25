Caffe Paradiso Wins Legacy Business Award

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the winners of the 2026 Legacy Business Awards, an event that recognizes businesses that have been operating in the City for at least 10 years and contributed to the cultural, historical, and societal fabric of their community or neighborhood. This year’s cohort of 30 businesses represents 18 Boston neighborhoods, and, as a collective, have been in business for over 1,000 years. The awardees received recognition at a ceremony.

“Our city’s long-standing businesses are foundational to civic life in Boston and for our residents and families,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to celebrate our legacy business awardees and look forward to their continued success, ensuring our communities across neighborhoods are strong, vibrant and welcoming for everyone.”

This is the fourth year of the Legacy Business Program. Awarded businesses are longstanding, independent enterprises that make a strong contribution to the residents, communities, and neighborhoods of Boston. By recognizing and supporting Legacy businesses on an annual basis, the program builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a city for everyone.

This year, the Mayor’s Office of Small Business, located within the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet, received over 2,020 nominations, the most in the history of the program. In total, residents nominated 347 qualified businesses. To be eligible, businesses need to be located in Boston and be in operation at their current location for at least 10 years.

The selection process is robust, with residents submitting nominations that are then reviewed by the City Council and finalists selected by a committee that includes representatives from City departments and Boston Main Streets. Selections were based on application scoring and community support.

“The Legacy Business Award is a cornerstone for a business,” said City of Boston Director of Small Business Aliesha Porcena. “Our longstanding businesses are the foundations of our communities, and we are honored to celebrate their success and longevity. These businesses serve us every day, they give back to their communities every day, and we are thrilled to take a moment to turn the spotlight on them.”

The list of awardees is as follows:

North End

Caffe Paradiso

Allston

@UNION

Back Bay

Club Cafe

Beacon Hill

Helen’s Leather Shop

The Tip Tap Room

Brighton

Amanda’s Flowers

Devlins Restaurant

East Boston

Helados Juli’s

Spinelli’s

Charlestown

Brewers Fork

Chinatown

Little Panda Early Learning and Care Center

Dorchester

Deveney & White Memorials

Happy Supermarket

Phillips Chocolates

Roxbury Center for the Performing Arts

Vargas & Vargas Insurance

Hyde Park

Rincon Caribeño

Tutto Italiano

Jamaica Plain

City Feed and Supply

Fernandez Beauty & Barber Shop

Interstate Rental Service

Mattapan

Robert’s Photo Studio

Mission Hill

Mission Bar and Grill

Roslindale

Center Cuts Salon and Spa

Roxbury

Boston Building Resources

Kornfield Pharmacy

O’Aces Unisex Salon

South Boston

Cafe Polonia

South End

Salon 23

West Roxbury

West Roxbury School of Dance

“It was incredibly special to have all of us together to celebrate our family’s amazing business,” said Lise Weller of Helen’s Leather. “Daughter, granddaughters, great granddaughter, manager of 43 years, and even our best customer ever…Cowboy Rob, whose boot collection rivals ours, all together to honor Helen.”

The Office of Small Business is dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs with tools, resources and guidance to successfully start, grow, and build a business in Boston. Through the Office of Small Business, the City seeks to provide support to business owners to enhance their economic impact on our communities. Since 2022, the Office of Small Business has provided over 11,608 hours of one-on-one Technical Assistance for over 530 businesses; funding over 70 storefront signage and facade renovation projects; and streamlining the process and reducing financial barriers for participation in the annual Outdoor Dining program.