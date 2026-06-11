NEAA Lacrosse at the Battle of Boston tourney

The North End Athletic Association’s Midnight Riders lacrosse program enjoyed a successful and memorable day at the Battle of Boston Tournament on Saturday, June 6, held in South Boston.

The tournament brought together 98 teams from across Massachusetts and the Greater Boston area, providing young athletes with an opportunity to compete, develop their skills, and celebrate the sport of lacrosse.

All three teams of the Midnight Riders lacrosse program gather for a photo.

Leading the way for the Midnight Riders was the 3rd/4th Grade Boys team, which captured its division championship with a perfect 5-0 record. The program was also represented by its 1st/2nd Grade Girls and 1st/2nd Grade Boys teams. All teams competed hard, and represented the N.E.A.A. Midnight Riders with enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

Beyond the competition, the tournament served as a celebration of the growth of the Midnight Riders program. Players, coaches, parents, family members, and friends spent the day together supporting one another and enjoying the camaraderie that has become a hallmark of the program.

The N.E.A.A. is especially grateful to David Paolisso who is the Commissioner of the North End’s program. Dave and his wife Allie, along with all the volunteer coaches have really done a fantastic job in just three short years.