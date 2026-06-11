FOCCP Independence Day celebration

Join the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) for a fun-filled summer afternoon filled to the brim with family friendly events.

FOCCP will be hosting their Independence Day celebration on June 27, at the park from noon to 3:30 p.m. Marvel at a magic show with Peter the Magician. Gather around for mesmerizing storytelling by Big Joe the Storyteller. Enjoy the NEMPAC Musical Petting Zoo. Join the Knucklebones crew for energetic lawn games. Line up to meet the artist Frankie B and her face painting crew. Little ones and not so little ones can express their creativity at our craft tables including one hosted by our very own North End Children’s Librarian, Ashley. Multitalented Bruce of Bruce’s Fun Company and his partner, Lady Jane, will be there to delight with balloon twisties. The event culminates on the west lawn with Bruce amazing the crowd with GIANT bubbles. The all-volunteer members of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park are delighted to bring this fabulous event to our spectacular neighborhood park.

Check out the entertainment schedule at foccp.org/foccpevents