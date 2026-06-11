NEAA rolls out soccer registration

By John Romano

Registration for NEAA 2026 Fall Soccer is now underway. Our program will begin on Saturday, September 12th and run through Saturday November 7th. There will be no games on Sat. October 10th as part of Columbus Day Weekend.

The program will run as follows:

Boys & Girls Ages 4/5 Year Olds – Saturdays from 9am to 10am

Boys & Girls Ages 6 to 8 Year Olds – Practice on Tuesdays from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, Games on Saturdays from 10:15 to 11:15am

Boys & Girls Ages 9 to 12 Years Old – Practice on Thursdays from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, Games on Saturdays from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

**All ages are as of 9/1/26.

Registration cost is $65 per player, this includes Team Shirt, Soccer Socks and a new ball for those who need one – if you have last years’ please bring it. All new players will get a new ball or those moving up to the 9 to 12 group will get the larger size ball.

Space is limited, so sign up early.

The North End Athletic Association will never prevent a child from playing in our programs due to an inability to pay our registration fee. If you need assistance, please contact NEAA Sports Coordinator John Romano at (617) 750-9749.

To Register go to: https://neaasportsboston.sportngin.com/neaa-soccer,

2026 NEAA Mayor’s Cup Travel Team:

The NEAA is considering entering a couple of teams in the Mayor’s Cup Tournament this year. We are not exactly sure what ages yet but we know it will most likely be COED Teams playing in the Boys division. We don’t have all the exact specifics yet but are trying to gauge interest. It will mean an extra practice session on the weekend with the “tournament team” and the tournament will take place late in our season, likely early November. There is a specific checkbox to let us know that you are interested. This will be for ages 6 and up. Players must be registered as part of our regular 2026 Fall Soccer program to qualify.

DO NOT WAIT TO REGISTER AS WE HAVE LIMITED SPACE IN AGE AGE GROUP!

Any questions email me or call/text (617) 750-9749.