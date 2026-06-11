Elaine Wilson Scholarship now accepting applications

NEW Health is now accepting applications for The Elaine Wilson Scholarship for Community Health Outreach & Public Service. Established in 2023, the Elaine Wilson Scholarship for Community Health Outreach and Public Service was named in honor of NEW Health’s founder and first Chief Executive Officer, Elaine Wilson who joined the health center movement in 1971 and opened one of the first Federally Qualified Health Centers in the country. Through her unwavering commitment and passion to provide much needed accessible and affordable healthcare services for the residents of the North End she opened the health center in 1972.

The Elaine Wilson Scholarship will award $2,500 to a resident of either the North End or Charlestown neighborhoods of Boston who is a matriculating student or applying to an institution of higher learning, (college or university) pursuing studies in healthcare, public health, or healthcare administration.

Please note that the application deadline is August 12th, 2026, and scholarship recipients will be announced on August 21st. If you have any questions, please reach out to Cristina Luna at [email protected].

You can submit your application digitally, print out the PDF, or pick up and drop off a physical copy at our front desks at the Tufts or Hanover St. sites.

Applications are available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FDYBXB8