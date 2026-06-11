NEW Health hosts successful fourth annual Viva le Bocce Tournament at Langone Park

On Sunday, May 31, NEW Health (North End Waterfront Health) brought the community together for its fourth annual Viva le Bocce tournament at Langone Park. Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event invited local residents to watch the tournament at no cost while enjoying a festive, community-focused atmosphere.

Attendees were treated to snacks, refreshments, raffles, and giveaways, while browsing informational tables set up by various community organizations. The successful event was made possible with the backing of Platino Sponsors, which included C3 – The Community Care Cooperative, CVS Health, Eastern Bank, and the Mass League of Community Health Centers.

Viva Le Bocce Tournament winners: (l to r) Emily Horn, Vincenzo Scibelli (NEW Health CEO), Ted Wallis, Creighton Horn and Brian Foley.

Donations generated throughout the Viva le Bocce tournament are critical to supporting NEW Health’s expansive community outreach. Beyond providing medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, OB-GYN, and laboratory services in the North End and Charlestown, the health center funds numerous local initiatives. Proceeds from the tournament will help sustain:

• A robust food access program, including the Community Fridge in Charlestown

• Scholarships for individuals pursuing health care careers

• Substance use disorder services, including the Public Health Vending Machine at the Charlestown location

• A free Walking Club for the community

• A variety of dedicated programs for seniors

For information on the above and more, visit newhealthcenter.org/services-care/

About NEW Health

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health is a 2023 Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL), the only Massachusetts health center to receive a Gold badge from the Health Resources and Services Administration, among the top 10% of health centers nationwide.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.