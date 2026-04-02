The ‘Quin House Impact Fund Awards Over $1M in Grants to Nonprofits in 2025

Special to the Regional Review

Courtesy Photo

‘Quin House members and volunteers delivering bags of food to area food banks.

The ‘Quin House Impact Fund in Boston announced more than $1 million in grants to more than 50 nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts in 2025, thanks to member giving. ‘Quin House members are critical to the nonprofit nomination process with 220 submissions in 2025. The ‘Quin House Impact Fund serves as a financial resource for local philanthropic organizations that are making positive contributions to the Greater Boston community.

The ‘Quin House is committed to affecting change in the local community and the club is a space for members to not only further their education on important issues, but also be a part of the solution. The Fund was launched in 2019, a year prior to the opening of The ‘Quin House, and is now the basis of the club’s philanthropy. The Fund supports six pillars throughout the year: Arts and Culture, Innovation and Discovery, Equity and Opportunity, Health and Wellness, Youth and Education, and Earth 360°.

The Fund is hosted by The Boston Foundation and has now awarded over $4.3M in grants to over 150 Greater Boston nonprofits since 2019. “The Impact Fund was initially founded thanks to Sandy Edgerley’s vision to give back to the community she calls home. Since then, we have been honored to fund organizations that have an indelible effect on our community and have been grateful to have many of these organizations contribute to our programming at The ‘Quin as well, with triple the number of ‘Quin Impact Fund events in 2025,” said Michelle Perez Vichot, Director of The ‘Quin House Impact Fund. “We look forward to providing funding for many years to come, thanks to the unending generosity of our members.” Throughout the year, grant winners gather for a celebration and networking event at The ‘Quin House as a continued effort of The ‘Quin House to provide opportunities to the community organizations it supports. The ‘Quin House members and staff also participate in volunteer activities throughout the year.

In 2025, the number of volunteer events tripled from 2024. Recent highlights include visiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, The Greater Boston Food Bank, Cradles to Crayons of Massachusetts, as well as the annual Winter Walk to end homelessness. The ‘Quin House Impact Fund is also planning special events and initiatives for 2026 to mark the five-year anniversary of The ‘Quin House. More information about The ‘Quin House Impact Fund is available here. The ‘Quin House Impact Fund serves as a financial resource for local philanthropic organizations that are making positive contributions to our community. The Fund creates positive social change by engaging The‘Quin House members in giving and community engagement, to support mission-driven organizations making a difference in our community by helping those in need. Donations support organizations under The ‘Quin House Impact Fund core pillars: Arts & Culture, Discovery & Innovation, Equity & Opportunity, Health & Wellness, Youth & Education, Earth 360°. The ‘Quin House also organizes guest speakers, lecturers and volunteer events to enlighten their members on how their gift and involvement can make a true impact.

North End • Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) • Vilna Shul, Boston Center for Jewish Culture

Charlestown • Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (Charlestown Club) • Boston PAL • Heading Home

Beacon Hill • Vilna Shul, Boston Center for Jewish Culture • Museum of African American History • Boston Athenæum • Friends of the Public Garden (strong stewardship presence across Beacon Hill/Commonwealth Ave)

East Boston • ZUMIX • Veronica Robles Cultural Center • Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción

South End • Boston Medical Center • Boston Gay Men’s Chorus • Pine Street Inn • Haley House • Community Music Center of Boston • Animal Rescue League of Boston • The Boston House • FamilyAid • Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción

Kenmore / Fenway • MFA • Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum • Boston Arts Academy • Museum of Fine Arts • Boston Ballet (Citydance) • Boston Children’s Chorus • Boston Gay Men’s Chorus

Jamaica Plain • The Food Project