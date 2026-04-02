NEMPAC Performathon Fundraiser April 11

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will present its annual Performathon on Saturday, April 11 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Urban Wild in Charlestown. The event will feature more than 120 student performers raising funds for tuition assistance and accessible performing arts education. Performances will feature NEMPAC artists-in-training currently enrolled in the Center’s private music instruction program, dance and musical theater program, and school partnership collaborative programs, alongside NEMPAC faculty artists. The Performathon highlights the depth, diversity, and impact of NEMPAC’s education programs across disciplines and age groups. Hosted this year at the uniquely creative venue Urban Wild, the Performathon is designed to be a true community, fun-filled day for all to enjoy, Attendees can make a day of it with multiple food and beverage options available on site, and activities from our partnering vendors including an Instrument Petting Zoo, Photo Booth, and an Arts & Crafts station. This event is made possible through the generous support of lead sponsors Seven Hills Farmstead, Urban Wild Boston, and Hood Park, with additional sponsor support from the North End Athletic Association, Representative and Chair of House Ways and Means Aaron Michlewitz, Rita Pagliuca, and Andrea Waldstein; and in collaboration with Falcetti Music, The Loop Lab, and Henry Bear’s Park. For more information: https://nempacboston.org/support/performathon/ To support performathon: https://givebutter.com/lH6Klh Parking & public transport: Urban Wild is located in the Hood Park development. There is a parking garage directly adjacent to Urban Wild, entitled the 100 Hood Park Drive Garage. Parking is free up to 3 hours, and $3 up to 5 hours. Click here to learn more about parking at Hood Park. For public transportation you will want to take the Orange Line to Sullivan Square. Urban Wild is about a 10 minute walk from the Sullivan Square T station. Accessibility: Urban Wild is fully accessible. For accessibility questions please contact Miguel Petris at [email protected].