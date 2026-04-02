Healey-Driscoll Administration Launches GrantWell, a First-of-its-kind AI-powered tool to Assist Local Communities with Applying for Grants

Special to the Regional Review

The Healey-Driscoll Administration launched a new AI-powered tool to make it easier for communities to apply for grants. The tool, called GrantWell, was developed by the Federal Funds and Infrastructure Office in partnership with Northeastern University’s Burnes Center for Social Change. GrantWell is designed to simplify the process of seeking grant opportunities, understanding their requirements, and writing applications. “We’ve heard from communities loud and clear that onerous paperwork is a barrier to getting good projects done,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“It’s why we’ve launched programs to streamline the process for applying to state grants and established new technical assistance programs through our Federal Funds and Infrastructure Office. Now with GrantWell, we’re making it even easier for communities to take advantage of those opportunities and apply for the funds they need to deliver for their constituents.” “As a former Mayor, I know that navigating the complexities of federal and state grants pose a significant hurdle to municipal officials getting good projects over the line,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “GrantWell will allow more municipalities to take advantage of funding opportunities, saving them time and capacity—crucial resources in local government.”

“The Federal Funds and Infrastructure Office built GrantWell to respond directly to what we heard from communities all across the state: that they lack the resources and capacity to fully take advantage of funding opportunities available to them. GrantWell will free up time and capacity for local officials to obtain the resources they need,” said Quentin Palfrey, Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure. “Thank you to Northeastern University’s Burnes Center for Social Change for working with us to develop this tool, which showcases Massachusetts’ continued leadership in innovation.” GrantWell allows communities to more easily find federal and state funding opportunities and develop proposals. The tool will scan a grant opportunity and automatically summarize the grant requirements, eligibility criteria, and key deadlines in layman’s terms. Users can ask GrantWell to begin a draft of a project narrative, saving communities time and capacity in the grant application process.

The tool also features a chatbot that communities can use to ask questions about grant requirements and eligibility. Importantly, GrantWell cannot replace the grant-writing process; rather, the tool is designed to support grant-writers and municipal staff to more quickly find grant opportunities and lay the groundwork for an application. “GrantWell shows how AI can be used to make government work better, by helping public servants quickly find relevant funding, understand complex requirements, and take action.

Developed through our AI for Impact initiative, it reflects a practical approach to building tools that strengthen public sector capacity and expand access to resources for communities.” — Beth Simone Noveck, Director of the Burnes Center for Social Change GrantWell complements existing efforts at the state level to streamline the process for applying to state grants, including MassDOT’s Grant Central portal, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs ECO One Stop, and the Community One Stop program. The Federal Funds and Infrastructure Office in partnership with the Burnes Center will continue to update the tool based on user feedback. GrantWell users can and are encouraged to provide feedback on how to improve the user experience by submitting comments on the GrantWell homepage.