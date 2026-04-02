NEWRA Supports 109 Prince Street addition

By Phil Orlandella

Owners of 109 Prince Street Cara and Sean Munnis, request to add a partial sixth-floor addition to the building was supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) by a vote of 13-3 according to NEWRA President Chyrl Delgreco.

Plans also call for a head house with 395 square feet of living space along with a roof deck and smaller deck on the lower level within the alcove of the building. The request was also recently supported by the NEWRA Zoning and Licensing Committee and the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC). Received support Two local restaurants, Al Denti’s, 109 Salem Street and Benevento’s, 111 Salem Street received support from the community group to upgrade their current liquor license to full liquors licenses.

The city will make the final decision based on several requirements relating to the sale of the license in the future. Boston Police Public Safety presented an update claiming currently there are no significant safety issues of concern at this time. Representatives of the Paul Revere House and Old North Church Illuminated briefed the community group, sharing their 2026 programs and events, especially those related with up coming 250th anniversary of America.

The Boston Office of Police Accountability and Transparency Community Specialist spoke on the functions of OPAT.