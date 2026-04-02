Lanterns & Luminaries launches America’s 250th ahead of Patriots’ Day

Special to the Regional Review

As the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence, Old North Illuminated will kick off Patriots’ Day weekend with Lanterns & Luminaries, a special evening event on Thursday, April 16, at Old North Church in Boston’s North End. The annual fundraiser will honor Keith Lockhart, longtime conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, with the prestigious Third Lantern Award. This recognition celebrates individuals who exemplify the values symbolized by Old North’s legendary lantern signal — leadership, courage, hope, tenacity, and active citizenship.

The evening program, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 193 Salem Street, commemorates Paul Revere’s famous “two if by sea” signal of April 1775. The event will feature a small ensemble of Boston Pops musicians, festive music played on period instruments by the 18th century-style duo Tripp and Toddy, a dramatic reading of Paul Revere’s Ride by Roberto Mighty, remarks from Lockhart, the presentation of the Third Lantern Award, and the lighting of the lanterns in Old North’s steeple.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance. For details and to register, visit www.oldnorth.com/lanterns.