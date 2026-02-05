News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

FOCCP celebrates 25th anniversary

This year, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will celebrate 25 years of the volunteer non-profit group that was founded in July 2001 by a small group of North End and Waterfront neighbors and businesses.

Founding members were: William Lee, Chris Fincham, Christopher Carbone, Victor Brogna, Francine Gannon, Ilene Gladstone, Susanne Lavoie, Arlene Lowenstein, Deborah Calcagno, Danny Nuzzo, Anne Devlin Tagliaferro and Dr. Selma Rutenburg,

Columbus Park created in 1974 is truly a neighborhood park.

In 1991, Mayor Thomas Menino and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department began working with community residents to create the multimillion-dollar park renovation project.

Greenway Conservancy elects new Board Directors

Two new Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy volunteer Board of Directors, Samira Ahmadi and Anita Yip have joined the 21-member non-profit organization responsible for the management and care of the Greenway.

Ahmadi was nominated by the Greenway Conservancy and Yip was nominated by Chinatown Resident Association.

Ahmadi is the Founding Principal of enviENERGY Studio LLC.

Yip is a citizen artist and a community engagement practitioner committed to expanding access to civic life and public service.

In addition, the Conservancy elected two new officers for 2026.

Jenny Harding General Manager of Fanuel Hall Marketplace has been elected as Vice Chair, previously serving as the Board’s Clerk.

Midori Morikawa Head of Corporate Citizenship, Managing Director at State Street was elected Clerk.

The organization’s Treasurer Kirsten Hoffman General Manager at Beacon Capital Partners will continue to serve at that position.

NEAA forming 13-year-old traveling baseball team

A new 13-year-old baseball team has been added to the North End Athletic Association’s Dodgers Traveling Team program.

The addition team was added to provide more opportunities for 13-year-olds to play more games this summer.

The new team will play games in the well organized and competitive Lou Tompkins All Star League.

Scott Perry of Charlestown and Rick Martignetti of the North End will coach the team.

The NEAA 15 and under traveling team will also play in the same league once again.

Tony Merlino and Boyce Pill will coach the team. Michael Dello Russo the General Manager.

Registration is currently underway.

Italian Folk Magic Book Series at I Am Books

Readers will enjoy an interesting and educational book series “Italian Folk Magic” authored by Azzurara D’Agostino with colorful illustrations by Elisa Macellar.

Folk Magic discloses the ancient practices of popular Italian Magic with a collection of illustrations unveiling the secrets of some of the most interesting magical and folk tradition in the world.

Perfect for the enthusiasts of esotericism and myth. Folk Magic is a unique series analyzing popular traditions from different eras and cultures through illustrated tables.

Available at I Am Books, 124 Salem Street, Boston.

Trellis Tunnel of Love continues

The trellis “Tunnel of Love” filled with festive lights and romantic music will continue until the end of the month.

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) project is a perfect way to warmup cold winter nights and a great photo opportunity on the Greenway.

FOCCP Arts Curator Robyn Reed and volunteer members created a romantic wonderland.