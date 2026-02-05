Friends of North End Library Elect Officers

By Phil Orlandella

Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) at their last meeting elected Board officers.

The all-volunteer community board elected: Alexandra Salmon President, Rita Pagliuca Vice President, Gail Hudak Treasuer, John O’Reilly Secretary-Clerk.

FONEL is committed to providing quality, educational and enjoyable programs at the library and are always looking for new ideas from the community. Ideas can be dropped off at 25 Parmenter Street and at any board meeting.

The community is also seeking new membership to assist with programs, activities and events.

Currently, FONEL’s Renovation Committee is attempting to secure city funding for renovations and to update to modern equipment.

A detailed plan is being worked on to present to the Boston City Council this April for consideration.

The Friends recently sponsored two events, a Valentine Card making program and an Italian Ancestors Genealogy Reach program.

Library goers participated in Love Your Wicked Awesome Neighbor Card Making activity that put some love into the City for Valentine Day, with a goal of producing 100 cards.

This is a city-wide challenge invitation to celebrate the small acts of kindness that makes Boston feel like home.

A class led by Genealogy Specialist Jessy Wheeler provided an overview of basic resources that can be used to get started on researching Italian Ancestors in Boston including those that settled in the North End.

In an upcoming April 9-11 Author Talk, Steven Puleo noted historian and best-selling author will present a live author talk at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street starting at 6pm.

He will tell the remarkable story of Charles Sumner, a principal man of unshakeable conviction, who fought the good, noble and heroic fight at the most critical time of America’s history.

Armed with a deep depth of historical knowledge and a love of history, Puleo has an enthusiastic storytelling style that brings history to life.

No reservations are needed to the free space limited Author Talk, sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library (FONEL).