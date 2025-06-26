Registration for NEAA Fall Soccer Program Kicked off

By Phil Orlandella

Registration for the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) very popular and successful fall soccer program is currently underway, according to John Romano NEAA Sports Coordinator.

“Our program will begin on Saturday, September 6 and run through Saturday, November 8,” Romano said. “But there will be no games on Saturday, October 11 as part of the Columbus Day weekend.”

The program schedule:

Boys and girls ages 4/5 years old Saturdays from 9am to 10am.

Boys and girls ages 6-8 practices on Tuesdays from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Games on Saturdays from 10:15am to 11:15am.

Boys and girls ages 9-12 practices on Thursdays from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Games on Saturdays from 11:30am to 12:30pm.

Age requirement 9/1/25.

On Saturday, November 8 the Mayor’s Cup Tournament and possibly a Soccer Jamboree run by the City’s Park and Recreation Department. “We are waiting on details for both events,” Romano said.

Registration for the program is $65 per player. This includes some equipment.

Space is limited, so sign up early,” Romano suggested.

To register go to www.neaasportsboston.sportngin.comm/neaa-soccer.

Romano noted that girls Field Hockey and Flag Football registration will be underway soon. Check emails for the fall programs.