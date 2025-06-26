BCYF Clougherty and Mirabella Outdoor Pools to Open for the Summer

Special to the Regional Review

The City of Boston announced the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End and the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown will open soon for the summer season. BCYF Clougherty will open on Saturday, June 28 and BCYF Mirabella will open on Tuesday, July 1. These outdoor pools, as well as several year-round indoor pools across the City operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), are free resources available to residents looking to cool off. Locations and hours of operation of the pools can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

BCYF Mirabella Pool, located at 475 Commercial Street, will be open six days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. BCYF Clougherty Pool, located at 331 Bunker Hill Street, will also be open six days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is free to swim at all BCYF pools but there are some protocols in place at BCYF pools heading into the summer season:

• Visitors must create a profile in the system at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration.

• While pre-registration will not be required on weekdays, due to the increased demand on weekends, you must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-Mirabella for Saturdays and Sundays. There will be staff onsite to assist. To guarantee a slot and prevent lines, please register in advance.

• Registration will go live 24 hours before the following day’s sessions and will remain open until all spots are taken or until the session is half over, whichever comes first.

• Swim sessions will be 90 minutes.

• Boston residents only.

• Children under eight need an adult in the water with them at all times.

• Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

• All pools will be staffed by trained lifeguards.

• Please bring your own water.

When near water there are several things to keep in mind to keep you and your family safe:

• Always watch children near any body of water. Make sure to swim in the designated areas and know where the lifeguards are present.

• Swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

• Learn the basics of swimming. If you don’t already know how to swim, contact your local BCYF pool to get a proper lesson. BCYF offers limited summer lessons and will offer additional swim lessons in the fall.

• Obey “No Diving” signs and do not dive into shallow water.

Mayor Wu, the Public Facilities Department, BCYF, and Boston Public Schools have prioritized investing in the city’s pool infrastructure and streamlining processes to prevent the deferred maintenance that has caused pool closures in recent years. The BCYF Draper and Curtis Hall Pools reopened in April. The new Clougherty Bathhouse will be completed early this summer, wrapping up a two year, $35.5 million renovation to the pool and bathhouse. The BCYF Condon Pool is expected to finish renovations and reopen in the coming months. Despite national challenges, BCYF has hired lifeguards to fully staff City pools for the summer season.

A full list of the City’s pools and their operating hours can be found here. Additionally, the City’s splash pads and water features are already operational. A map of those water features can be found here.

BCYF is also operating programming for registered youth at community centers across the city this summer. Learn more about BCYF’s programming at Boston.gov/BCYF. These programs are in addition to a variety of expanded BCYF programming for teens and 900 youth jobs hosted at BCYF community centers through the Mayor’s Summer Jobs Program.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 36 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.