Salem Street Roof-top Rejected by NEWRA

By Phil Orlandella

A proposal by the owner of 99 Charter Street to add a roof deck railing with stairs to the top of the head house on the existing roof deck was overwhelming opposed by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their June monthly meeting by a vote of 1-15.

A request to change the legal occupancy at 99 Salem Street for retail/office to commercial space and a 14-room hotel with a 5-story vertical addition was changed to build condominiums. No voted was taken and will be addressed at a future NEWRA meeting.

Michael Dello Russo contractor of the project at 149 Salem Street updated his plans advising NEWRA that street closures are needed to complete his project.

Boston Police presented plans for safety at this year’s feasts.

Like last year, check points would be set up at the entrance to each feast to check back packs and other items of interest. They will have additional man power in the area.

Representative Aaron Michlewitz, House of Chair Ways and Means, spoke on state initiatives and answered questions on state and local issues.

The Representative has appeared throughout the community on a regular basis presenting information on the state’s status and local concerns as well.

According to NEWRA President Cheryl Delgreco there will be no July or August meetings. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, September 11.