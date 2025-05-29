The 2025 Legacy Business Award Winners Announced

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the winners of the 2025 Legacy Business Awards. This year’s cohort of 30 businesses represent 18 of Boston’s neighborhoods, and, as a collective, have been in business for over 1,200 years, including Regina Pizzeria of the North End. The awardees will receive recognition at a public awards ceremony, hosted in partnership with The Dorchester Reporter, on Tuesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. Awardees will also have access to grant support and wrap-around technical assistance.

“Congratulations to Boston’s 30 new legacy business awardees. Our legacy businesses are a driving force of support, resources, and connection across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited to recognize and celebrate the City’s third wave of Legacy Business awardees who make our communities strong, lively, and welcoming for all.”

This is the third year of the Legacy Business Program, the most expansive in the nation. Awarded businesses are longstanding, independent enterprises that make a strong contribution to the residents, communities, and neighborhoods of Boston. By recognizing and supporting Legacy businesses on an annual basis, the program builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a city for everyone.

“These businesses are the heart and soul of so many of Boston’s neighborhoods, and these awards signal that importance,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4). “Ali’s Roti Restaurant is one of those spots that is vital to the area, and I’m thrilled we can use this award to provide much-needed support for the entrepreneurs who power our districts.”

On Tuesday, June 3 at 5:30pm, the City of Boston Office of Small Business, in partnership with The Dorchester Reporter, will honor the businesses at an Awards Ceremony and Reception. Mayor Wu, elected officials, City of Boston staff, and members of the Boston community will be in attendance at this public event, taking place at the Calderwood Pavilion. Those interested can register for the event here.

“The Dorchester Reporter is pleased to serve as the media sponsor for the City of Boston’s Legacy Business Awards program,” said Hon. Linda Dorcena Forry, former state Senator and co-publisher of The Dorchester Reporter. “As a 2024 winner, The Reporter can attest to the exceptional resources that come with this award. Small businesses constitute the backbone and the heartbeat of our neighborhoods. We’re delighted to help highlight our fellow Legacy Businesses that serve and employ our residents and work relentlessly to keep Boston safe, lively, and prosperous.”

This year, the Mayor’s Office of Small Business, located within the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet, received over 1,450 nominations. In total, community members nominated 320 qualified businesses. To be eligible, businesses need to be located in Boston and be in operation at their current location for at least 10 years.

The selection process is robust, with residents submitting nominations that are then reviewed by the City Council and finalists selected by a committee that includes representatives from City departments and Boston Main Streets. Selections were based on application scoring and community support.

“I am proud to continue this hallmark initiative of Mayor Wu that invites residents across the city to honor the commitment, investment, and impact that small business owners have made in our communities for decades,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “Because of the work of our Office of Small Business, this initiative continues to ensure the stability of these community bedrocks for generations to come.”

The list of awardees is as follows:

Yoma, Allston

Jacques’ Cabaret, Bay Village

Gary Drug Co., Beacon Hill

Melvin Pharmacy, Brighton

Warren Tavern, Charlestown

May’s Cake House, Chinatown

Peach Farm Restaurant, Chinatown

Ba Le, Dorchester

Greenhills Irish Bakery, Dorchester

The Ice Creamsmith, Dorchester

Black Seed Cafe & Grill, Downtown

Angela’s Cafe, East Boston

Italian Express, East Boston

La Hacienda Restaurant, East Boston

Rino’s Place, East Boston

Dance Academy, Hyde Park

Gondres Bakery, Jamaica Plain

Ali’s Roti Shop, Mattapan

Boulevard Cleaners, Mattapan

Penguin Pizza, Mission Hill

Regina Pizzeria, North End

Rialto Barber Shop, Roslindale

Bay State Banner, Roxbury

Cruz Companies, Roxbury

Davis Funeral Home, Roxbury

Merengue Restaurant, Roxbury

American Provisions, South Boston

Drydock Cafe, South Boston

JJ Foley’s Cafe, South End

The Corrib Pub, West Roxbury

“These 30 businesses represent the cultural, and vibrant diversity that is Boston. This is the third year we have had the opportunity to honor 30 businesses that have played major roles in the lives of our communities,” said Aliesha Porcena, Director of Small Business for the Office of Opportunity and Inclusion at the City of Boston. “Through a community driven process, we as a city have identified what makes our neighborhoods and streets special.”

“Since 1921, Rialto Barber Shop has seen over a century’s worth of customers from Roslindale and the surrounding areas,” said Vicky Elias, owner of Rialto Barber Shop. “Bob Aliano himself has personally cut the hair of nearly seven generations of families since he began working at Rialto in 1959. Since I started working at Rialto in the early 1990s, I’ve realized that this is a true legacy business—a place where customers become part of a huge extended family that turns a business into a home.”

“It is an honor to receive the Legacy Business Award,” said Cathy Spiropoulas, owner of Drydock Cafe. “To be able to remain a staple restaurant in Boston for 46 years is a privilege. Thank you to the City for the recognition and the future support.”