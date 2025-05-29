Greenway Conservancy 2025 Summer and Fall Program Lineup

Special to the Regional Review

G. Ortiz Photography

Greenway Artisan Market.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced its 2025 summer and fall programmatic lineup. Continuing the Conservancy’s commitment to showcasing the ingenuity and breadth of Boston’s community, the season primarily includes welcoming and fun free events and programs in partnership with community groups and small businesses such as fitness classes, festivals, markets, as well as food and drink options. The Greenway Fitness Program Going into its twelfth season, the Greenway Fitness Program presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will offer over 200 free fitness classes, providing the public with essential opportunities to nurture mental and physical health, and social well-being. Class includes pilates, various forms of yoga, dance car­dio and HIIT workouts, self-de­fense, tai chi, and more!

The Greenway Fitness Program, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Greenway Conservancy Staff

Greenway Food Trucks on Dewey Square

The Greenway Food Truck Season is in full swing

Every day of the week, in differ­ent locations throughout the park, food trucks on The Greenway offer a variety of cuisines from 22 food vendors. Sixteen of these vendors identify as women and/or BIPOC-owned businesses.

The new season of vending is underway. Four new vendors for 2025: Mi Corazon Taqueria, Hungry Nomads, Suya Joint, and Butter “UR” Biscuit.

Greenway Carousel at the Tiffany & Co. Grove

The Greenway Carousel has opened for the season. This unique, ADA-accessible carousel features hand-carved characters inspired by the air, sea, and land animals of Boston Harbor. The Carousel remains in operation until it closes for the winter on January 4, 2026. Tickets are avail­able on-site and online, with bulk tickets available at a discounted price. Birthday party reservations are available for the Carousel. Information regarding birthday party packages can be found by visiting the Greenway Conservan­cy website. The 2025 Carousel season is generously sponsored by Meet Boston. Stay tuned for free Carousel days and family pro­gramming!

Beer Gardens offer Local Brews, Wine

The Conservancy welcomes back Night Shift Brewing to Dewey Square offering a variety of beer, seltzer, and nonalcoholic options.

In addition, Trillium Garden on The Greenway is open for the ninth season, operating at the cor­ner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue across from Rowes Wharf.

Festival on The Greenway

Chinatown Main Street returns with the Summer Festival on July 5 and the Lantern Festival on September 13 with vendors, lion dances, and cultural performanc­es.

Celebrate Caribbean heritage with Caribbean Fest on July 12 and Kulture in the Square on July 27. Enjoy live musical per­formances, local artisan vendors, food and much more!

Asian Community Develop­ment Corporation (ACDC) brings Films at the Gate for its 19th year from August 22-24 to Chin Park with live performances and screenings of Kung Fu and classic Chinese-language films.

KickBack Boston returns on September 13 with DJs, food, drinks, and lawn games.

Sustainable Business Network’s Boston Local Food Festival returns on September 14, featuring fresh produce and local artisan foods.

In October, the Greenway Con­servancy will start the month off with its third annual Fall Fest as well as bring back Fall Fright Movie Nights, a series of weekly outdoor movie screenings.

Recurring Programs and Events

The Conservancy has wel­comed back some of the beloved season-long partners, bringing unique experiences to the park.

The Greenway Artisan Market operated by Somerville Flea will return from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through October 25, and will also be open on Sundays from June 1 through October 12. Vendors offer local handmade products, jewelry, crafted goods, and art.

Youth play programming returns to The Greenway this year. In partnership with A-VOYCE, The Greenway will host the beloved series SaturPLAY on the last Saturday of each month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April to October. Weekly play sessions hosted by the Conservancy in Chinatown will take place on Thursday evenings from June through September.

Lion Dances at the Chinatown Gate will take place on Saturday afternoons at 12 p.m. from June 21 to August 30.

Coolidge Corner Theatre returns for its Coolidge on The Greenway: Science on Screen series. Experience cinema classics under the stars with this free, out­door summer film series entirely presented on 35mm. Screenings will take place on June 25, July 16, and August 13.

Jazz in the Park Summer Con­cert Series presented by the North End Music & Performing Arts Center bring live music to the North End on Thursdays from July 10 through August 7.

“We are delighted to celebrate another season of fun and excite­ment with community partners on The Greenway,” says Eileen Ong, Director of Programs and Out­reach at the Greenway Conservan­cy. “This year, we are committed to enhancing our programmatic offerings and community events to expand accessibility and con­nect with local residents, park vis­itors, and friends from all over the world. The Greenway connects so many neighborhoods throughout the city, and we invite everyone to explore Boston through our beau­tiful park and events.”

Many events are still complet­ing permitting and are subject to weather and schedule changes. Our calendar is available online and updates are available by fol­lowing The Greenway on Face­book and Instagram (@roseken­nedygreenway), and by signing up for our weekly e-newsletter.

Programming on The Green­way is made possible with major support from the Greenway Business Improvement District through the ARTBeat 2025 series and Meet Boston.

Project support for program­ming in Chin Park on The Green­way is provided by TD Charitable Foundation.

The Greenway Fitness Series is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Visit www.rosekennedygreen­way.org for more information and possible changes.