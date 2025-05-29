Wu Announces Expansion of Project Green Light Signal Optimization Program

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Streets Cabinet, and Innovation and Technology Cabinet announced the expansion of their partnership with Google Research to improve traffic flow in highly congested areas. The partnership, first announced last year, uses artificial intelligence to model traffic patterns and creates traffic signal timing recommendations for intersections experiencing congestion hotspots. Since April 2024, Project Green Light has analyzed traffic at hundreds of signalized intersections. The City has implemented Google Research’s recommendations to optimize 114 intersections across 20 neighborhoods including Brighton, Back Bay, North End, Roxbury, South Boston, Downtown, Fenway, Charlestown, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, South End, Hyde Park, West Roxbury, and the West End. This has led to an up to 33% reduction in unnecessary stops at certain congested intersections.

“The City of Boston is proud to partner with Google’s Project Green Light to mitigate the everyday headache of traffic and use AI to improve problem intersections,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Since the launch of this partnership, we have now retimed more than 100 intersections and will continue to explore innovative ways to make it easier and more efficient to get around Boston.”

“Project Green Light helps keep Boston moving safely by improving traffic flow and reducing delays at intersections,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “It has been a highly effective tool, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Google to expand to even more intersections in the city.”

“What started as a pilot has now expanded into a practical AI tool supporting the City’s traffic engineers across every neighborhood,” said Michael Lawrence Evans, Director of Emerging Technology for the City of Boston. “This collaboration allows us to respond more dynamically to changing traffic patterns, working alongside the Traffic Management Center’s efforts to design and fine-tune signal systems throughout the city.”

In 2023, Boston was ranked 8th in the world for highest traffic delays. Project Green Light, a Google Research initiative, uses AI and Google Maps driving trends to model traffic patterns and make recommendations for optimizing existing traffic light plans. By identifying potential adjustments in signal timing, Boston’s Traffic Management Center can improve traffic synchronization with nearby intersections or change “green time” between lights to better match demand. This adjustment of green light timing and coordination with nearby intersections means drivers now spend less time waiting through multiple signal cycles, both reducing how often they are starting and stopping driving and reducing overall traffic delays.

The City of Boston has partnered with INRIX, a global leader in traffic analytics, to evaluate the impact of Project Green Light’s recommendations implemented by the Traffic Management Center. During phase 2 of the Project Green Light pilot, the City has seen an average 13.5% reduction in delay, with some locations seeing improvements of up to 24%, and a 20% average reduction of unnecessary stops across newly retimed intersections. At Atlantic Ave. and Richmond St. in the North End, the City saw a 21% reduction in overall traffic delay and a 33% reduction in unnecessary stops. Beacham Street and Maffa Way in Charlestown saw a 24% reduction in delay and 34% reduction in unnecessary stops after better coordinating this signal with those nearby. Project Green Light recommendations have been observed to be most effective during periods of heavy traffic, reducing delays when congestion is at its peak.

Additional benefits include an average of nearly 4,000 gallons of estimated fuel saved over the course of a year per recommendation. At Beacham St. and Maffa Way, one of the intersections seeing the best results, drivers collectively are expected to save up to 14,000 gallons over the course of a year. The program has also helped the City engineers monitor traffic signal infrastructure by ensuring signal control boxes, copper/fiber-optic connections, and loop sensors are working properly.

Managed jointly by Boston’s Traffic Management Center and the Office of Emerging Technology, Boston’s use of Project Green Light complements existing work to keep our traffic signal network responsive to current traffic conditions. This fiscal year, the Traffic Management Center has implemented 81 traditional signal retimings and typically makes over 1000 real-time traffic signal adjustments every month.

Project Green Light is now live in 18 cities on four continents. Boston and Seattle are the only U.S. cities currently included in the program.

“Green Light reflects Google Research’s commitment to advancing science and improving lives with AI. We’re excited to continue partnering with Boston to help reduce emissions and make its streets more efficient,” said Matheus Vervloet, Product Manager, Google Research.

Greenway Conservancy 2025 Summer

and Fall Program Lineup

Special to the Regional Review

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced its 2025 summer and fall programmatic lineup. Continuing the Conservancy’s commitment to showcasing the ingenuity and breadth of Boston’s community, the season primarily includes welcoming and fun free events and programs in partnership with community groups and small businesses such as fitness classes, festivals, markets, as well as food and drink options.

The Greenway Fitness Program

Going into its twelfth season, the Greenway Fitness Program presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will offer over 200 free fitness classes, providing the public with essential opportunities to nurture mental and physical health, and social well-being. Class includes pilates, various forms of yoga, dance cardio and HIIT workouts, self-defense, tai chi, and more!

The Greenway Food Truck

Season is in full swing

Every day of the week, in different locations throughout the park, food trucks on The Greenway offer a variety of cuisines from 22 food vendors. Sixteen of these vendors identify as women and/or BIPOC-owned businesses.

The new season of vending is underway. Four new vendors for 2025: Mi Corazon Taqueria, Hungry Nomads, Suya Joint, and Butter “UR” Biscuit.

Greenway Carousel at the

Tiffany & Co. Grove

The Greenway Carousel has opened for the season. This unique, ADA-accessible carousel features hand-carved characters inspired by the air, sea, and land animals of Boston Harbor. The Carousel remains in operation until it closes for the winter on January 4, 2026. Tickets are available on-site and online, with bulk tickets available at a discounted price. Birthday party reservations are available for the Carousel. Information regarding birthday party packages can be found by visiting the Greenway Conservancy website. The 2025 Carousel season is generously sponsored by Meet Boston. Stay tuned for free Carousel days and family programming!

Beer Gardens offer

Local Brews, Wine

The Conservancy welcomes back Night Shift Brewing to Dewey Square offering a variety of beer, seltzer, and nonalcoholic options.

In addition, Trillium Garden on The Greenway is open for the ninth season, operating at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue across from Rowes Wharf.

Festival on The Greenway

Chinatown Main Street returns with the Summer Festival on July 5 and the Lantern Festival on September 13 with vendors, lion dances, and cultural performances.

Celebrate Caribbean heritage with Caribbean Fest on July 12 and Kulture in the Square on July 27. Enjoy live musical performances, local artisan vendors, food and much more!

Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC) brings Films at the Gate for its 19th year from August 22-24 to Chin Park with live performances and screenings of Kung Fu and classic Chinese-language films.

KickBack Boston returns on September 13 with DJs, food, drinks, and lawn games.

Sustainable Business Network’s Boston Local Food Festival returns on September 14, featuring fresh produce and local artisan foods.

In October, the Greenway Conservancy will start the month off with its third annual Fall Fest as well as bring back Fall Fright Movie Nights, a series of weekly outdoor movie screenings.

Recurring Programs and Events

The Conservancy has welcomed back some of the beloved season-long partners, bringing unique experiences to the park.

The Greenway Artisan Market operated by Somerville Flea will return from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through October 25, and will also be open on Sundays from June 1 through October 12. Vendors offer local handmade products, jewelry, crafted goods, and art.

Youth play programming returns to The Greenway this year. In partnership with A-VOYCE, The Greenway will host the beloved series SaturPLAY on the last Saturday of each month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April to October. Weekly play sessions hosted by the Conservancy in Chinatown will take place on Thursday evenings from June through September.

Lion Dances at the Chinatown Gate will take place on Saturday afternoons at 12 p.m. from June 21 to August 30.

Coolidge Corner Theatre returns for its Coolidge on The Greenway: Science on Screen series. Experience cinema classics under the stars with this free, outdoor summer film series entirely presented on 35mm. Screenings will take place on June 25, July 16, and August 13.

Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series presented by the North End Music & Performing Arts Center bring live music to the North End on Thursdays from July 10 through August 7.

“We are delighted to celebrate another season of fun and excitement with community partners on The Greenway,” says Eileen Ong, Director of Programs and Outreach at the Greenway Conservancy. “This year, we are committed to enhancing our programmatic offerings and community events to expand accessibility and connect with local residents, park visitors, and friends from all over the world. The Greenway connects so many neighborhoods throughout the city, and we invite everyone to explore Boston through our beautiful park and events.”

Many events are still completing permitting and are subject to weather and schedule changes. Our calendar is available online and updates are available by following The Greenway on Facebook and Instagram (@rosekennedygreenway), and by signing up for our weekly e-newsletter.

Programming on The Greenway is made possible with major support from the Greenway Business Improvement District through the ARTBeat 2025 series and Meet Boston.

Project support for programming in Chin Park on The Greenway is provided by TD Charitable Foundation.

The Greenway Fitness Series is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org for more information and possible changes.