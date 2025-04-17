Zoning Amendment Changes Approved in the Bulfinch Triangle

By Phil Orlandella

Recently, a major zoning amendment change in the Bulfinch Triangle was approved that opened the door for construction in the Causeway Street area.

One project letter of interest already submitted to the city involved the development of a 40-story contract from the ground-up of a hotel with hundreds of rooms and residences, along with retail space and restaurants.

Plans by RMP Group LLC call for the hotel project in the Bulfinch Triangle that encompasses the area around North Washington Street, Causeway Street and Medford Street all near the Boston Garden.

Both the Boston Zoning Commission and the Boston City Council voted in favor of amending the zoning code change in the area.

Dismissing zoning barriers and to spur new housing development to increase residential units in this area is the jest of the amendment change that was opposed by the West End Civic Association (WECA) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA), that raised concerns ranging from the closure of Causeway Street to parking and traffic congestion/rerouting to dust and debris creating an environmental problem.

The newly formed Boston Planning Department (BPD) will be the lead city agency that will be working with stakeholders and the community and will eventually make the final decision of exactly what will be developed in the area.