NEMPAC Offers Adults 60 Plus Ukulele Classes

By Phil Orlandella

A four-week adult (60+) Ukulele class is being offered by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) at 9 Hull Street.

As part of its mission to enrich lives through accessible, exceptional arts programs, NEMPAC is deepening its roots in the North End by hosting more programs for adults ages 55+ in collaboration with the Nazzaro Community Center.

The outreach effort has included expanding its partnership with the Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) by hosting senior classes and workshops as well as hosting instrumental lessons.

NEMPAC instructor Steve Allen, this fall, taught a series of three beginner Ukulele classes which welcomed 10 local novice musicians to the Hull Street studio.

In just a few classes students can learn to play some favorite songs on the Ukulele which is a great place for people who have never played an instrument before.

Sign-up is required, online or in person at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street by Tuesday, April 22. There is a $40 registration fee-due at the first class.

Classes will be held on Monday, April 28, May 5, May 12 and May 19 at 1pm.