News, Notes and Whatever By Phil Orlandella

Bath House Saved for Community Use Only

When it was announced by the city that a new community recreational center would be built adjacent to the Mirabella Pool and the Coast Guard Base on Commercial Street, residents began worrying about the status of the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street, the site of the Old Bath House.

However, it didn’t take too long for that worry to be answered. Representative Aaron Michlewitz, working with support from the neighborhood managed to have the building declared a historic site.

The designation prevents the building from being sold and only rented by a local non-profit organization to manage the structure for related community programs.

Not to bad, a new community center and retaining the current center as well!

NEW Health Continues to Provide Service at Nazzaro Center

Awhile ago, NEW Health showed an interest in managing the Nazzaro Community Center once it was refurbished and a new center was going to be built adjacent to the Mirabella Pool.

Currently, that idea has been scrapped, but the Center plans to continue its programming and services in the Nazzaro Center now and in the future.

One of the recognized best health centers in the country, NEW Health continues to provide much needed services to the neighborhood and will continue to do so.

NEAA seeks 4-AND-5-year-olds for baseball program

Boys and girls 4+5 years old are being sought by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) for its Saturday morning baseball program at Puopolo Park from 10:30am to 11:30am.

Registration fee is $65 per player, however, the NEAA will never prevent a player from participating in their baseball programs due to the inability to pay a registration fee.

Anyone that needs financial assistance should call John Romano at 617-750-9749 or email [email protected].

Spring Bazaar

Saint Theresa Society will host a spring bazaar on Sunday, April 27 from 12 noon to 5pm at Sacred Heart Church Conference Room, 9 Sun Court and the Gizio Club, 226 North Street.

Raffles and photos with the Easter Bunny at 1:30pm at the Church, food, sweets, vendors and raffles at the club.

NEAA Baseball Opening Day/May 3

Take out your favorite baseball cap and mark May 3 on your calendar to remind you of the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Baseball Opening Day at Langone Field on Commercial Street.

All the baseball programs will be in action all day including Majors, Minors, T-Ball and Clinic.

The usual ceremonies will take place along with many other activities, games and distribution of food and other refreshments.

The event is a great opportunity for residents to get out to the park to enjoy and support local youth playing baseball.

FOCCP Social at Tia’s Restaurant May 21

Tia’s Restaurant on the Waterfront will once again be the site of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) annual social membership drive to celebrate spring and support caring for the park and the many events and activities held at the popular park.

The annual special event is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at 6pm and offers great food, gift baskets and the opportunity to meet and make new friends while supporting the needs and activities presented each year at the park.

To renew membership, visit www.foccp.org/membership.

Successful NEWRA/NEWNC Joint Meeting Held

On April Fool’s Day, the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) held a joint community meeting at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street, featuring City of Boston Chief of Planning, Kairos Shen.

The well attended public meeting offered residents the opportunity to meet Chief Shen, learn about the department’s initiatives and developments that could directly impact the community and posed questions of concern including climate resiliency progress.

NEWRA and NEWNC should consider organizing more of these informational meetings.

Fun-Filled Events for Older Bostonians Offered

What appears to be an exciting and fun-filled series of events for older Boston adults to enjoy has been put together by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department (BPD) and Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) to enjoy during spring and until June.

Free workshops from 11am to 1pm offers engaging outdoor activities designated to promote active life style, social connections and community spirit.

Each week will bring a new activity providing participants with opportunities to try something new and different in a welcoming environment.

During the month of May (7, 14, 21, 28) Bocce will be featured at Langone Field on Commercial Street. For more info call 617-635-4505.

Old North Reenacts Paul Revere’s Historic Ride

A full scale of the famous ride of Paul Revere that sparked the American Revolution has been put together by the Paul Revere Memorial House, the Old North Illuminated and the City.

Activities range from Revere’s preparing to leave his home on Hanover Street following his two-lantern signal from the Old North Church steeple to his ride on horseback warning American Patriots that the “Regulars are out”.

The activities include a free costume reading of the hit play Revolution Edge a historical drama that takes place on April 18, 1775.

The events all take place tomorrow, Friday, April 18 starting at 5:30pm at the Revere House.