Wu Announces Dates and Times of 2025 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced the dates and locations for the 2025 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’® and Star Market. The annual coffee hours will kick off in parks citywide starting April 29 and running until June 18. Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours offer a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about City services and resident concerns. Through personal conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, residents can share how the City of Boston can improve parks, public areas, and City services.

“One of my favorite annual traditions is our neighborhood park hours to get City Hall out of City Hall into our neighborhoods, where residents can connect with City staff and share their feedback so that we can continue building a better home for all,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to hearing from all of our community members and enjoying our community green spaces together.”

Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each coffee hour. Community members will have the opportunity to meet their neighborhood liaisons, who will deliver remarks focused on City improvements in each neighborhood. This includes but is not limited to information on the number of resolved 311 cases, street repairs, and the City’s investments in housing, youth services, local businesses, and the arts. In its third year, the City will release the Community Input Survey to gather questions and feedback from constituents ahead of coffee hours. The Mayor and City leaders use these surveys to address neighborhood concerns at the individual coffee hours to ensure residents are informed on local issues they care about.

“Our Cabinet will have representation from each department including Boston 311, SPARK Boston, Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing’s City Hall on the Go Truck, and the City’s Senior Advisor and Head of Faith-Based Initiatives, Will Dickerson, who engages with faith leaders in the neighborhoods. These departments represent the diverse communities in our City and will be present to help with any concerns or questions,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet.

“This year, the Office of Neighborhood Services is excited to deepen our role in organizing Neighborhood Coffee Hours with the Mayor,” said Lindsey Santana, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. “I encourage residents from all neighborhoods to join us, invite a family member or friend to meet your neighborhood liaison, connect with cultural advisors, and enjoy an iced coffee from our sponsor, along with a free plant from the Parks and Recreation Department.”

A neighborhood staple known for bringing the community together over a cup of coffee, Dunkin’ is back to fuel the conversation with iced coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ will also provide lawn game activities for attendees, gift card giveaways, and the opportunity for residents to win a raffle prize. Free flowering plants will be provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market.

“Boston’s parks are more than just green spaces—they are the heart of our communities, where neighbors connect, and ideas take root. Hosting the Neighborhood Coffee Hours in our public parks underscores their vital role in fostering community, resilience, and well-being,” said Brian Swett, Chief of Climate Officer for the Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet. “These gatherings provide an opportunity to hear directly from residents about how we can continue to enhance and protect our open spaces, ensuring they remain welcoming, vibrant, and climate-resilient for generations to come.”

All coffee hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. If it rains, there is an alternate rain location for each event. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information. The local schedule of Mayor Wu’s 2025 Neighborhood Coffee Hours is as follows:

North End | Thursday, May 22

Langone Playground, 529 Commercial Street

Rain location: BCYF Nazzaro Community Center

Bay Village/Chinatown | Friday, Mmmunity Center

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, please contact the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services at 617-635-4500 or @boston_cec on Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/ons.