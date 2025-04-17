NEMPAC Student Musicians Break Fundraising Record at Performathon

Special to the Regional Review

A performer belts out a tune at the Performathon.

With the intrepid support of our student and faculty performers, local businesses, sponsors, and donors, the North End Music & Performing Arts Center’s (NEMPAC’s) annual Performathon raised $31,326 this past Saturday. With the goal of advancing equal access to high-quality music and performing arts educational programs, these funds will go directly to underwriting tuition assistance for students of all ages and abilities.

Performathon featured 119 NEMPAC student performers, including adult students, all working collectively to raise money to support access to education for their peers. This year, 554 students are receiving free or discounted tuition at 13 locations in the North End, Charlestown, and South End of Boston neighborhoods.

Returning for its third year at the Boston Public Market, this day-long fundraiser included individual singers, and instrumentalists, as well as student ensembles representing NEMPAC’s Boston Public School partners, including the Eliot K-8 Innovation School, and the cast of Annie Jr. who rehearse at Charlestown Working Theater.

The event also honored instructor Jaime Castellanos’s 10 years of commitment as a NEMPAC faculty member. Jaime began her tenure in the Fall of 2015 as a private voice and piano instructor. Since then, she has grown her studio, piloted the Adult Keyboard program, and music directs the Fall Holiday Show and the Spring Musical.

Additionally, we had the great opportunity to partner with our friends at Loop Lab, who helped facilitate the livestream this year with better video and sound capability than we have been able to offer in the past. Ensuring our events are as accessible as possible is core to NEMPAC’s mission and values, and in the case of Performathon, having this live stream allows friends and family around the country to see their loved ones perform and participate in this event.

Thank you to this year’s Performathon 2025 sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor: Seven Hills Pasta Co., and Silver Sponsors: North End Athletic Association, Chairman of House Ways & Means and State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Rita Pagliuca, Andrea Waldstein, and Knights of Columbus Ausonia Council 1513.

To learn more about the Performathon and to make a donation to this campaign, please go to: https://givebutter.com/performathon2025.