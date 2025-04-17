Residents Participate in Project Bread Walk for Hunger

By Phil Orlandella

Two North End residents, Ana Baptista and Brooke Lochiatto, will slice their way through the 2025 Project Bread’s 50th Walk for Hunger raising money for statewide relief.

Ana Baptisa.

Anna and Brooke will walk the three-mile loop around Boston Common or in their neighborhood for the fundraiser.

Brooke Lochiatto.

The one-day event is expected to raise more than $1 million to support the leading statewide food security organization’s approach to ensure food access for all children and families in the state.

The North Enders will join over 3,500 participants in the one-day event slated for Sunday, May 4 at 9am that will also feature family friendly activities, food and entertainment at the Common.

Walk for Hunger is the first pledged walk in the nation, started in 1969.

“This walk brings people together in such a fun way being outdoors with people who share the same mission is truly inspiring,” Baptista said.

She added, “It’s an opportunity to connect with others, support a cause that is so important to me, and make a difference in the fight against hunger.”

Lochiatto has always been driven by a passion for policy and advocacy, and at Project Bread she works toward ending childhood hunger.

She is excited to be back for her second walk and looks forward to joining the ranks of the heart and sole of this year’s fundraiser.

“Project Bread is an organization that stands out because of its commitment to ending hunger in Massachusetts,” she said.

Donate directly to Lochiatto’s fundraiser at https://give.projectbread.org/fundraiser/6141354.

Donate directly to Baptista’s fundraiser at https://give.projectbread.org/fundraiser/6185535.