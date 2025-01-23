Visit Winteractive’s Celestial Garden on The Greenway

The winter months may bring chilly weather to Boston, but with Winteractive on The Greenway we’re bringing magic to the coldest months this year!

Photo Credit: Greenway Conservancy Staff

The Celestial garden is shown above.

The Greenway will be hosting a special attraction on Dewey Square: the Celestial Garden (Jardin Céleste) installation by Lucion. This one-of-a-kind display forms part of Winteractive, “a free, walkable art experience featuring more than 15 artworks and interpretive play elements,” presented by the Downtown Boston Alliance.

Celestial Garden features four white orbs that are illuminated each night to showcase a mesmerizing light show set to music. The largest orb features a shadow theater which viewers can enjoy from afar (as it projects onto the orb itself). Viewers can also engage with the shadow theater through portals located around the structure. These small windows reveal a glimpse into the magical landscape within.

Winteractive Schedule on The Greenway

If you’re eager to experience the magic of Celestial Garden yourself, here’s everything you need to know:

• The four orbs that make up Celestial Garden are located at Dewey Square. They are directly adjacent to the T entrance, across the street from South Station.

• The Greenway will host the orbs from January 15 through March 30. During these dates, the light show will begin at dusk and play until 11 p.m.

• Lastly, for a complete list of all 15 Winteractive displays, and a map of where to find them, you can visit the Winteractive website.