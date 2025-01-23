NEWNC Member Simboli Recognized for 25 years of Community Service

By Phil Orlandella

Longtime North End community activist Marie Simboli was recognized for her twenty-five years of community service as a member of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

Known for her concern and dedication for the welfare of the neighborhood, Marie is the longest elected member of the Council. She continues to be an effective voice in the neighborhood she loves.

At the January 10 NEWNC meeting she received commendations for her community service by Mayor Michelle Wu, Representative Aaron Michlewitz and City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata.

NEWNC voted on the following agenda items:

Calamari Waterfront Corporation d/b/a The Daily Catch application to replace its current malt and wine license at 65 Atlantic Avenue with a full alcohol license was supported by NEWNC.

A zoning variance to change the occupancy at 166-168 Salem Street was supported by the community group.

The owners plan to erect a 550 square-foot roof deck on an existing structure at 166 Salem Street.

A zoning variance to change the occupancy at 240-246 Commercial Street from restaurant and offices to restaurant and eight residential units, add two roof decks was supported by NEWNC.

Corean Reynolds, Director of Nightlife Economy for the City of Boston discussed efforts to build a vibrant and sustainable nightlife economy in the city.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting will be held on Monday, February 10 at 7pm at the Nazzaro Community Center.