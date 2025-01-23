NEWRA Supports Full and Transfer of Full Liquor Licenses

By Phil Orlandella

Requests for a full liquor license and the transfer of a full liquor license were supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at the group’s December monthly meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.

NEWRA by a vote of 8 to 5 supported an application to the Boston Liquor License Board by Calamari Waterfront Corporation d/b/a The Daily Catch, 65 Atlantic Avenue, North End.

Currently, the holder of a Malt and Wine license, the business is seeking an all-alcohol license. General manager, Louis Freddura.

NEWRA also supported, by a vote of 10 to 4, a request by DePasquale Ventures LLC to transfer an all-alcohol license from 110 Canal Street to 60-70 Cross Street the former site of Martignetti Liquors.

The license will be used at the proposed new interior and rooftop dining facilities.

Closing time of 1am for the interior and 11pm on the rooftop/patio.

The Boston Police Department gave an update on public safety at the meeting.

John Romano, Director of Operations, Boston Transportation Department discussed the State Street project management relating to parking and bikes.

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 6:30pm at the Nazzaro Community Center.