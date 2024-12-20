Flynn calls for cancellation of the White Stadium proposal

Special to the Review

After months of opposition letters and statements during various levels of city approvals, District 2 Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is calling on the Wu Administration to cancel the planned renovation of White Stadium in Franklin Park due to increasing concerns on fiscal responsibility, as projected costs have reportedly jumped from $50 million to now $91 million so far for the city. These fiscal issues are in addition to previous concerns highlighted by residents – including lack of a thorough community process, the use of public land for private organizations, and now the practicality of two professional soccer stadiums in close proximity with the New England Revolution 24,000 seat proposal in Everett, as well as other suitable options available.

Residents and organizations across the city have expressed concerns on the lack of a genuine public process that left many neighbors feeling unheard when it came to rapidly rising projections and the city’s finances, reports of the ability to renovate White Stadium at a projected $20 million for student athletes and residents, as well as displacement of students and the general public for 20 games and 20 practices annually during warmer months. Many neighbors also expressed that they were not taken seriously on quality of life issues like traffic and congestion, available parking, trash removal, and public safety. Moreover, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy reported that 140 trees would need to be cut down for the project, as well as paving over acres of grass to accommodate the construction.

From the outset, Councilor Flynn repeatedly took issue with the initial investment projected at $50 million, and expressed concerns that the project appeared tone deaf – especially at a time when the Administration, the City Council, the Massachusetts State House, concerned residents and businesses have spent the better part of a year debating our budget and a property tax shift in the face of reports on falling commercial property values. For months, Councilor Flynn repeatedly warned that figure could easily inflate with higher cost overruns. Last month, city officials revealed at the Public Facilities Commission that the White Stadium Project is now projected to cost residents and taxpayers $91 million. Mayor Wu publicly stated last week that, “We are going to pay our half of the Stadium, no matter what it costs.”

Councilor Flynn previously made his opposition known at both the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Commission in August and at the Boston School Committee in September, where he highlighted the need for additional community process as well as further discussion when it comes to proposals on the privatization of public space.

Beyond concerns on fiscal issues and public space, residents across the city have conveyed the need to discuss alternatives for the city to consider. There has been considerable public discussion now regarding the practicality of an agreement to potentially share a new soccer stadium in Everett between the New England Revolution and a National Women’s Soccer League team, currently BOS Nation Football Club, like other major cities across the country. Portland, Oregon, and New York City have shared men and women’s soccer stadiums. Finding a way to merge these proposals would also leave room to renovate White Stadium with a more responsible budget and significant upgrades for BPS students and residents. Moreover, Boston is rich with other opportunities that could support a professional women’s soccer team, like Fenway Park and other premier stadium options at our colleges and universities.

“Prior to these latest reports that the White Stadium project will now cost the city $91 million, I have repeatedly called for a genuine community process. Residents did not feel that they were taken seriously when it came to the cost for the city, other available options, the use of public property, or quality of life and environmental issues,” said Councilor Flynn. “We should cancel this proposal immediately and work together with residents and stakeholders across the city to provide the best option not only for our city and supporting a professional women’s soccer team, but one that incorporates the voice of our residents and student athletes as well.”

