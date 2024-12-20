NEWRA supports full liquor license, opposes tower development

By Phil Orlandella

A request by Boncotto, 361 Hanover Street, for a full liquor license was unanimously supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their December meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street.

Co-owners Joe Bono and Warren Mustacchio, holders of a malt and wine license and a closing time of 12am, have filed papers with the City of Boston Licensing Board.

An application to transfer the all liquor from 110 Canal Street to DePasquale Ventures was referred to NEWRA’s Zoning and Licensing Committee.

The license would be used at 60-70 Cross Street for the new interior and rooftop dining area at the former Martignetti Liquor Store.

NEWRA approved sending a letter of comment to the Boston Planning Department relating to the proposed development of a 40 story, 470-foot tower on Medford, Causeway and North Washington Streets, the North Station Gateway Project.

The letter points out that NEWRA opposes the project as proposed by RMR Group LLC in the PNF for the following reasons.

• The project does not conform to Bulfinch Triangle District planning and violates the district’s zoning code.

• The project is incompatible with its urban settling and will set a dangerous president.

• The project does not promote equity or affordability and does not mitigate Boston’s housing crisis.

• The project as proposed does not minimize construction impacts.

The letter goes on to say…Redevelopment in the Bulfinch Triangle, like in the North End, should be attentive and sensitive to the historical character of the district and protect and supportive of the quality of residential life.

It notes the developer proposes a tower 350 feet higher than the Zoning Code’s 100-foot limit and 300 feet higher than any of the recent developments along the south side of Causeway Street.

NEWRA claims the PNF does not assess the project’s construction impacts or discus, even in general how these impacts can be minimized through design.

NEWRA outlines many other concerns that need to be addressed.

The community group has urged the Planning Department to require significant changes than can bring the project into compliance with article 46, Bulfinch Triangle District Zoning.

There were several speakers at the meeting including Marlo D’Amato, Director of the Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) updated NEWRA on the building process for a new North End Community Center that will be constructed on Commercial Street, adjacent to the Mirabella Pool.

Robert Lewis of Boston Public Works spoke about the cleanliness of the North End.

NEWRA will meet on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30pm at the Nazzaro Community Center.