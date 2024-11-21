Columbus Park trellis lighting November 25

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will host the 22nd annu­al holiday lighting of the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on Monday, November 25, at 5 p.m.

Located at 110 Atlantic Avenue on Boston’s historic waterfront, Christopher Columbus Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park and its trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights.

The celebration is sponsored by H.P. Hood, LLC and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Additional support is provided by LEGO Discovery Center Boston, Celebrity Series of Boston, New England Coffee, and the Blue Man Group.

The trellis lighting ceremony at Columbus Park will feature a fes­tive lineup of entertainment, with performances by students and instructors from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC). Guests will enjoy holiday classics sung by vocalist Phadedra and the rich voice of lyric tenor Miguel Cabrera. Adding to the seasonal spirit, Northeastern University a cappella group, Pitch, Please!, will deliver unique rendi­tions of holiday favorites. Special guests Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will make an appearance, delighting children and adults alike. The evening will be hosted by Sean Stellato, creat­ing an unforgettable kickoff to the holiday season.

Refreshments will include egg­nog from H.P. Hood, clam chow­der from Joe’s Waterfront, baked goods from Drakes Cakes, coffee from New England Coffee, and hot chocolate and cookies from the Boston Marriott Long Wharf. Visit the LEGO Discovery Center Boston table for a seasonal LEGO build and more!

Other 2024 holiday celebra­tions hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 30, and the Boston Common tree lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall on December 5.

The arrival of Boston’s offi­cial 2024 holiday tree from Nova Scotia will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 26. This year’s tree is a 30-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Liz and Hugh Ryan of Mattie Settlement, Nova Scotia.

Visit boston.gov/holidaylights for more information about the season's festivities.