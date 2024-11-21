News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

Josh Kraft a mayoral candidate?

There is a strong rumor, as large as a football field that Josh Kraft, the son of Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft is considering entering the political arena.

Speculation has the 57-year-old contemplating a run for the Mayor of Boston.

One sign of him possibly kick­ing-off a campaign is he reportedly purchased a condominium in the North End, making him a Boston resident.

Besides his father’s support and many others, it’s possible the Goat Tom Brady will be on the kick-off team.

Currently, the Mayor has not indicated a re-run, but is not expected to punt on 4th down.

NEMPAC holds special musical concert in n.e. gallery

A very special music lovers and friends of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) concert was held to commemorate the new communi­ty group’s New Artist Series.

NEMPAC’s vision of the series is to elevate the work and stories of professional diverse musicians in the City of Boston.

The concert featured Jose Soto, pianist and former NEMPAC fac­ulty member, Berklee professor and professional musician.

Jose and his collaborators per­formed in a beautiful, intimate private art gallery in the North End, Bijou de la Vida Gallery, 390 Commercial Street, a hidden gem owned by NEMPAC Board Members and special friend Ramin Khoshatefeh.

During a brief intermission, Boston Bottle provided a sampling of South American wines and guests enjoyed mingling with com­munity members over lite bites.

The special concert also includ­ed The Bosquejo en Riesgo’s Quartet and Costa Rican Sonic Landscape.

Knights hold holiday visit with santa

North End Knights of Columbus Ausonia Council #1513 will once again hold its holiday visit with Santa and his Elves on Sunday December 15 from 1-3pm at 41 North Margin Street.

Photo availability with Santa and his #1 Elf. Take your own camera.

Children under 12, accompa­nied by a parent, will receive a Christmas gift and goodie bag from Santa, children must be in attendance to receive a gift.

The Knights wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

NEAA PHR Competition produces national champion

Under the supervision of John Pregmon and Ricky Martignetti, the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) hosted a Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run (PHR) competition at Puopolo Park this summer.

Pregmon said, “About 40 youth signed up for the North End/ Greater Boston event which was a free event.”

The event, 7–8-year-olds soft­ball winner was Mollie MacIntosh who registered in the North End scheduled event.

Mollie went on to compete at Fenway Park. “Where she made quick work of the competition held at the ball park,” Pregmon said.

She proceeded to play in the PHR championship at the World Series in Los Angeles where she was crowned National Champion.

Mollie had her dad Mike along with her through the national champ’s entire journey.

“She had several proud dad moments, culminating with Mollie capturing and taking home the award for her terrific effort in her division,” Pregmon said.

“The NEAA was super proud to hold this event,” he said. “We are also super proud of our champ Mollie who participated in the North End event,” Pregmon con­cluded.

Armenian heritage park event helps ABCD winter drive

A Giving Thanks! Together in Celebration event took place at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway.

The Let’s Meet at the Park activity included Skip Tobin on guitar singing favorite songs.

Those that attended were able to write a wish on a ribbon for the Wishing Tree and delight in seasonal refreshments.

The entertaining event also doubled as a winter hat, scarf or gloves for the ABCD Winter Drive.

It was an enjoyable time that also helped provide needed cloth­ing for Boston residents.

Rep. Michelwitz speaks at foccp quarterly meeting

State Representative Aaron Michelwitz was the guest speaker at the quarterly meeting of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

First elected in 2009, the rep­resentative has chaired the House Ways and Means Committee since 2019. He has also served as Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Service, Elation Laws and Chair of the Boston Legislative Delegation.

Rep. Michelwitz represents the Third Suffolk District which includes the North End and Waterfront communities.

He shared information on recent legislation that’s been assed and issues that his committee and House are working on.

FOCCP said they were excited to have the representative speak at their meeting.

Santa to arrive at columbus park

Santa Claus will land in Columbus Park, thanks to the North End Athletic Association (NEAA).

After he lands on Sunday, December 8, about 12:30pm and meets and greets everyone that’s at the park to welcome his arriv­al. The Jolly Old Gent from the North Pole will lead a parade through the park and the North End. Many cartoon characters will join Santa on his travel through the community.

The NEAA has provided the special holiday for many, many years.

Author talks: the great boston fire

Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) held anoth­er book author presentation on Wednesday, November 20.

Stephanie Schorow, author of the Great Boston Fire of 1842. The fire was barely contained after two days of spreading rapidly across the city, becoming one of the most expensive fire disasters in America.

As a result, fire fighting tech­niques were improved throughout the country.