NEWRA Approves Five Full Liquor Licenses Conditionally

By Phil Orlandella

There were five North End restaurants seeking support from the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at its November public meeting held at the Nazzaro Community Center.

Apparently, this is the first time in the lengthy history of the com­munity groups existence that five requests for full liquor licenses were on the same agenda.

NEWRA supported all five requests with suggested lower closing hour. There were no other operational changes proposed.

Carmelina’s received support, 18-1.

North End Lobster Company was supported, 13-6 with a clos­ing hour change from 1am to 12am.

Strega, Ill Panino and Pappare Ristorante received a favorable vote of 17-3 with closing hour of 12am.

By a vote of 17 in support and one abstaining, NEWRA support­ed a proposal by Dror Ashuah, 435 Hanover Street LLC for a change of occupancy from chil­dren’s center store and 11 apart­ments to two retail spaces and 14 residential units. (ISD code requirements)

The next NEWRA monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 6:30pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.