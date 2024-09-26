NEWNC defers 60-70 Cross Street proposal and others

Many residents filled the Nazzaro Community Center for the recent North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting that had five agenda items to discuss and vote on.

The Council voted 5-0 to support four of the requests, but differed another until issues with a wall blocking abutters windows and a problem that was noted regarding a fire escape that the Council addressed and was already addressed by the developer.

Deferred was a proposal by DePasquale Ventures to combine the parcels of space at 60-70 Cross Street into one construction block with a two-story addition and to change the use to culinary arts education, retail, restaurant, outdoor seating on private rooftop decks and three apartments.

NEWNC has not established another date for the developer to reappear at another public meeting. Apparently, NEWNC is waiting to see if the two problems have been resolved.

A request by the Martignetti Restaurant Group, 221 Hanover Street, for a transfer of the existing wine and malt beverage license from Dolce Vita Restaurant to operate a new restaurant at the same location was supported 5-0 by the Council.

The Council by another 5-0 vote supported a request by Mother Anna’s, 211 Hanover Street for a wine and malt license with liqueurs and a closing hour of 12am in place of its former all alcohol license to support the reopening of the eatery with 84 seats and a private outdoor patio.

Locale, Inc., 350-352 Hanover Street, holder of a wine and malt with liqueurs license application for an all-alcohol license, received a 5-0 vote of support.

Lobster Company, 204 Hanover Street, request for zoning to change the use for a restaurant in the basement and first floor received a favorable vote of 5-0.

Due to Columbus Day and Thanksgiving following on the second Monday of October 15, at 6:15pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.