News, Notes and Whatever

Coletta Zapata to host Italian Flag Raising at Boston City Hall

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata will host the Italian Flag Raising and Italian-American Heritage Month celebration on Wednesday, October 2, at 11am at the flagpole stage on Boston City Hall Plaza.

“As a proud fourth-generation Italian American, I’m excited to host the Italian Flag Raising and Italian-American Heritage Month celebration at City Hall Plaza on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am. I look forward to joining the festivities to honor our beautiful culture and traditions. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration. Viva I’ltalia!” said Coletta Zapata.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].

FOCCP Fall Festival schedule

There is no better way to kick-off and enjoy the fall season than taking the family out to a fun-filled day at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, Friends President Joanne Hayes Rines boasted.

Hosted by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) the annual creative community event draws a large gathering of residents each year, participating in numerous events and activities, at the Fall Festival.

The annual event will feature: a Halloween costume parade, storytelling with Big Joe, magic performances, animal balloon making, pumpkin painting, face painting, a reptile circus and much more.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at 12 noon to 3:30pm with more people expected to participate this time around.

Volunteer crew keeps Columbus Park in good shape

Christopher Columbus Park always looks clean and attractive due to the work of Friends of the Park’s volunteer clean-up crew led by board member John O’Reilly who coordinates the community endeavor held every Monday morning starting at 10am.

Usually, four to eight people show up and after an hour or so the park is in great shape and welcoming.

The cleanup volunteer crew works closely with the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department to keep the popular and well visited community park clean and beautiful.

Those who have helped:

Patricia Abelson

Ann Babbitt

Laura Benvenuto

Frankie Boyer

Jack DeMambro

Bob Gowdy

Pat Gowdy

Marc Grossman

Tracy Grossman

Mardie Hinkley

Heidi Jaeger

Kateriina Kianna

Robbie Lewis

Tom Lewis

Martha Maguire

Dariel Meehan

Noreen Michienzi

Vinnie Michienzi

Terry Mirabito

Jim Morgan

Joyce Morgan

Robbie Nickerson

Terese O’Connell

Pat O’Connell

Joanne O’Reilly

John O’Reilly

Joanne Hayes-Rines

Tricia Sabbey

Pat Scanlon

Bob Shannon

Lise Sheehan

Sean Toal

Audrey Tortolani

New Society donates supplies to local schools

St. Teresa Society, a new religious group in the North End, has donated school supplies to both the Eliot and St. John schools.

Some of the items donated by the society for the school year were: notebooks, pencils, markers, tissues, cleaning wipes, stickers, colored pencils, glue and much more.

Pick up after pets!

Boston Water and Sewer Commission is actively getting its message out for pet owners to remember to pick up after their pets.

The commission has pointed out that pet waste discarded on the street or in catch basins carries harmful bacteria straight into the waterway that is relied on for recreation.

Proper disposal of pet waste protects the environment waterways from contamination.

Dispose pet waste in the trash.

Rare book specialist speaker at N.E. Library

Internationally known rare book specialist and appraiser Kenneth Gloss, who runs the Brattle Book Shop in Boston will give an in person and virtual presentation at the North End Library, 25 Parmenter Street on Wednesday, October 2 at 6pm.

Gloss will talk about the improbable Finds” of his decades-long career and will discuss the value of old and new rare books.

Frequently seen on national TV, Ken will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop which goes back to circa 1825.

The event is free and open to the public.