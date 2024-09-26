Inter Milan Club hosts soccer game viewing in North End

A very large turnout of soccer fans filled the Inter Milan Boston Club on North Street to view and support Inter Milan, one of Italy’s greatest soccer teams, playing their biggest game of the year versus AC Milan.

Courtesy photo

Members of the Inter Milan Boston Club gather to watch their favorite soccer team.

While their team Inter Milan lost a 2-1 soccer contest, the fans and members of the new North End group had a great time and the loud cheers could be heard echoing from the North Street Club.

Many club members, its executive team and an official representation from Series A, Italy’s top soccer league made their way to the North Street Club to view the important contest and root for their favorite team.

President Gianfranco Laia said, “The mission of our club is to connect Italian-Americans who are united by the passion of Inter Milan as we fortify our culture.”

He added, “Given how the area is getting more diluted with less Italians, our goal by providing our passion for our team, we can reinvigorate one of Italy’s important aspects of culture and the love of soccer.”

To learn more about Inter Milan and its activities call Gianfranco at 302-588-1030 or Instagram intermilclubboston.

Schedule

• 9/28 at 9am Udinese vs Inter

• 10/1 at 3pm Inter vs Red Star

• 10/5 at 2:45pm Inter vs Torino

• 10/20 at 2:45pm Roma vs Inter

• 10/23 at 3pm Young Boys

vs Inter

• 10/27 at 12pm Inter vs Juventus