News, Notes and Whatever

Johnny Paolo Tournament Rescheduled

Due to weather concerns, the Johnny Paolo annual Bocce Tournament was canceled.

However, the popular community event has been rescheduled by his daughter Linda Lopriore to Sunday, September 22 at Langone Park on Commercial Street.

Registration starts at 11 AM with the tournament beginning at 12 noon.

The top three teens will be presented plaques and a raffle with lots of prizes will be held.

Virtual Speaker Series at Old North

A virtual speaker series continues at the Old North Church and History Site with the Doctor Anna Mae Duane of the University of Connecticut.

She will speak on the often-overlooked roles of children in shaping early America’s history.

The event is accessible with a donation of any amount to the Old North Illuminated, a non-profit that stewards church.

Held in part by the Hub Town Tours, the program will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 PM.

To register visit: www.oldnorth.com/event.

FONE Sponsors One Man Play

A one man play “Sailing Towards My Father” with Stephen Collins will be presented free, sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library (FONE) for the community to enjoy close to home at the library, 20 Parmenter Street.

This show is a one-man play about Herman Melville, the American author best known for his whaling epic Moby Dick.

The play is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM.

FONE invites everyone to attend the one-man play.

ParkARTS Watercolor Workshop at Columbus Park

Christopher Columbus Park, 10 Atlantic Avenue in the North End will be the site for the return of the Boston Parks and Recreation popular ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshop on Sunday, September 15.

Classes will run from 10 AM to 12 PM weather permitting.

Sponsored by Bank of America, the free workshop offers an opportunity for artists of all skill levels to capture the beauty of fall.

Led by local artists, participants can create their own fall inspired masterpieces.

The workshop is free with all the materials provided for budding artists.

Registration is required ages 9 and up and is now open on www.boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

NEWHealth Elaine Wilson Scholarship Program Announced

A new $2,500 scholarship program in honor of NEWHealth Founder Elaine Wilson is available to anyone from high school through graduate level training.

The Elaine Wilson Scholarship for Public Health Care Administration and Community Outreach will be presented to a North End or Charlestown resident, an inspiring healthcare professional, that shows a genuine interest in primary care, public health and community outreach.

Applications can be submitted online or printed out and dropped off at either North End or Charlestown Centers.

Deadline for submission is Sunday, September 15.

Knights of Columbus Scholarship Program Created

A new scholarship program has been put together by the Knights of Columbus, Ausonia Council #1513, North End.

Scholarships will be awarded to North End residents and Ausonia Council members who qualify and the program is open to high school or college students.

A minimum of $1,000 per scholarship will be awarded. The total number of scholarships has not been determined. Only one application per student.

Applicants must be entering or are currently in high school or college, and provide a letter from the school they are attending as proof of acceptance and residency.

Preference to students attending a Catholic school but not required to apply.

Applications must be filled out completely and accurately and must be returned by September 27. If mailed it must be postmarked by September 27, 2024.

Mail to: Ausonia Council #1513 K of C, 41 North Margin Street, Boston, MA 02113.

Hard copies can be picked up at St. Leonard Church.

Applications can also be submitted electronically to https://.Forms.Gle/q7xadjdquxpf2tsn9.

NEWENSC Seniors Enjoy a Great Lunch

Regina Pizzeria and Star Market sponsored a special summer event for seniors at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NEWENSC) on a summer afternoon.

The group enjoyed delicious pizza pie and two types of ice cream.

Both businesses help the Center on a continuing basis with enjoyable meals.

NEWHealth Sponsors Activities During National Event

NEWHealth in recognition of National Health Center Week sponsored a number of free activities and celebrations at both sites in recognition of National Health Center Week.

The Center provided free bundles of produce, held a health fair, yoga classes, and a healthy eating workshop.

National Health Center Week helped raise awareness and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers over the past five decades.