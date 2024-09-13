Open alcohol consumption Zone includes North End

Open alcohol consumption, like it’s legally in place on the Las Vegas Strip and the French Quarter in New Orleans, is being considered for several Boston sites, including the North End.

The idea was the focus of a story by Channel 7 reported by Saraya Wintersmith who interviewed Corean Reynolds, Boston’s Director of Nightlife Economy, who noted the possibility of a proposal that would designate similar “social zones” in Boston.

Reynolds told Channel 7, “Supporters (no names) say these zones will provide a boost for local businesses recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is something being actually pursued by the City’s department that is looking forward to presenting some ideas to the community, Reynolds noted.

Reynolds is also reportedly working with the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics to design the potential open container zones to help spur Boston’s nightlife, especially as the city braces to host several matches of the FIFA World Cup and the commemorations making the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

Outdoor alcohol consumption is illegal according to both Boston municipal code and State Law.

However, Massachusetts law makers have recently shown a willingness to relax alcohol related rules according to the Channel 7 story.

Governor Maura Healy recently signed into law a measure that allows restaurants to sell cocktails to go, a small indication of shifting attitudes on liquor regulations in the name of helping businesses, Channel 7 reported.

Currently, it is unclear whether the City would pursue permanent or temporary legal changes.

When Channel 7 asked for further information, a City Spokesperson said, “They are in the early stages of researching and exploring the potential impact of social districts and have not determined if we will advance this concept further at this stage.”

If the City decides to move forward with this potential proposal North End elected officials and the two neighborhood organizations NEWNC and NEWRA will have to address the pros and cons of the proposal.