Fire Department cites contractor for blocking emergency access at Snelling Place

On several occasions according to abutters, the secondary emergency egress at 4 Snelling Place has been blocked by the general contractor, Anthony Bellanti, creating a safety problem.

Reportedly, the contractor has been dumping trash and other debris illegally in the emergency access route to Salem Street and has locked the entrance gate where residents can access during any kind of emergency.

In addition, abutters claim the trash problem has created an overwhelming rodent problem.

Residents claim they have called the city’s 311 number many times with no responsive results, so they called the Fire Department that responded immediately and took the appropriate action to resolve the safety issue at the site.

The contractor was cited and forced to clean out the property immediately. He was also instructed to open the gate leading to the property.

“Hopefully, the action taken by the Fire Department will assure this situation will not happen again,” one abutter said.

“There is a “Stop Work Order” placed at 190-190A Salem Street and 4 Snelling Place that has been ignored by the contractor, several times with both the Police and Fire Department responding.