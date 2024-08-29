News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

McGovern Performs Rendition of National Anthem

Once the players were announced for the 33rd Annual LaFesta Baseball Exchange played at Puopolo Park, Tate McGovern of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), did a great job with the rendition of the National Anthem.

She received a terrific ovation from everyone at the park. NEMPAC singers always provide an awesome presentation of America’s song.

12th Annual Buona Sera Oct. 10

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Services Center’s (NSC) 12th annual Buona Sera, an evening with friends will be held on Thursday, October 10 with a wine reception from 5:30-7:30pm at the University of Massachusetts Club, One Beacon Street, Boston, 32 floor.

Join the NSC fundraiser for wine and amazing views and enjoy your very own table for 10 at a premiere North End restaurant paired with a celebrity.

Visit www.bostonabcd,org/buonasera for more details.

Weekly Movement and Walking Meditation Classes

Each Tuesday at 5:30pm Movement and Walking Meditation Classes are held at the Meditation Labyrinth Walk at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway in celebration with Living from Center, The Greenway Conservancy, Boston Public Health Commission and Friends of the Park.

The Qigong class is a simple body-mind practice that weave together gentle stretching, mindful breathing and flowing movements, followed by a Meditative Labyrinth Walk.

Pickel Ball Tournament at DeFilippo Park (Gassy) Sept. 14

DeFilippo Park (Gassy) on Prince Street will be the site of a benefit Pickel Ball Tournament on Sunday, September 14.

Coordinated by Al Skinner and hosted by the Friends of DeFilippo Playground, will be held at 8am with the tournament play beginning at 9am.

Registration fee is $50 per team and $25 for individuals that will be paired with other players. There is a prize for the winning team.

Three courts will be setup for the event. Players need to take their own rackets, balls and nets will be provided by the event host.

Organizers expect 100 players and just as many spectators.

Tournament sponsor $150 per person or business are being accepted (with logo and/or code) on an 18×24 foam core board displayed at the event.

Send logo as a jpeg to Friends of [email protected]. Payments by Venmo or cash.

Funds from the tournament will help keep the Gassy well-maintained, clean and full of plants.

Foe more information email Friends of DeFilippo @gmail.com.