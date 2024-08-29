North End Cares Scholarships/Gift Cards Awarded

By Phil Orlandella

North End Cares received almost 60 applications for this year’s successful scholarship drive for North End residents.

“This year, North End Cares was able to name ten winners for scholarships and ten $100 gift cards to purchase school supplies,” President John Pregmon said.

He thanked all the applicants and all their generous sponsors.

Scholarship Winners –

• In Loving Memory of Anna & Mario Ventresca, donated by Sandra and Lisa Ventresca – Marielle Nicholas

• In Loving Memory of Dominic Ventresca, donated by Sandra and Lisa Ventresca – Evelyn Jean McBride

• In Loving Memory of James Barry, donated by the Barry Family – Adrian Patel

• In Loving Memory of Annette & George Bova, donated by the Bova Family – Margaret Koenigsaman

• In Loving Memory of Salvatore & Victoria Albano, donated by Nancy Fratarolli – Sophia Joyce

• In Loving Memory of Salvatore & Victoria Albano, donated by Nancy Fratarolli – Donovan Fisher

• In Loving Memory of Salvatore E. Albano, donated by Nancy Fratarolli – Mia Vaughn

• In Loving Memory of Robert H. Rines, donated by Joanne Haynes-Rines – Sofia Gil

• In Loving Memory of Robert H. Rines, donated by Joanne Haynes-Rines – Shaan Sujanani

• North End Cares, donated by NEC Board – Zeeyad Belahcen

$100 Amazon Gift Card Winners –

• Hanna Gentile

• Hudson Walker

• Gianluca DeMarco

• Amelia Goggin

• Avalina Fabbo

• Madeline Kim

• Anna Carey

• DAniel Fabbo Gibbons

• Kate O’Riordan

• Victor Lochiatto