Annual San Gennaro Feast sponsored by Pastene returns to the North End

The Saint Gennaro Foundation of Boston, founded by Frank DePasquale, Nick Varano, Angelo Vigliotta, and Pasquale Trotta, along with the North End founded Pastene brands, is bringing back the much-acclaimed San Gennaro Feast in Boston’s historic North End on Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, at the Paul Revere Mall, Hanover Street, North End.

San Gennaro Feast is returning this summer and features delicious food and drink from North End restaurants and vendors, live music and dancing, and culminates with a mass and procession with the statue of San Gennaro.

The three-day feast will take place in the Paul Revere Mall on Hanover Street in the North End and will conclude on Sunday with a procession of Saint Gennaro followed by an outdoor mass performed by the priests at St. Stephens.

There will be more than two dozen booths featuring North End restaurants that include: Strega, Bricco, Mare, Trattoria il Panino, Assaggio, Cini, Forcella and Umbria.

There will also be a Beer Garden, Espresso Martini Bar sponsored by DrinkThat Espresso Martini, a dozen North End restaurants, live DJs, musical performances by Sal The Voice, France Joli, and the Midtown Men along with many more. The emcees for the weekend will be Hot 96.9’s Melissa Eannuzzo and Kiss 108 personality Gianna Gravelese.

The feast is put on by the Saint Gennaro Foundation, which is a nonprofit foundation named for the patron saint of Naples, Italy. Proceeds from the feast will benefit the Flutie Foundation. For more information, please visit: www.sangennaroboston.org.

The schedule entails:

Friday, August 30:

5:00p- The Feast Opens to the public

6:00p- Hot 96.9 Morning Show Host Melissa Eannuzzo welcomes guests

6:15p- Vinyl Groove performs

8:00p- Italian Connection performs

11:00p- Feast closes for the night

Saturday, August 31:

12:00p- The Feast Opens to the Public

6:00p- Kiss 108 Personality Gianna Gravalese introduces performers

6:15-7:15- Virgil the DJ

7:30-8:15- Canadian singer and disco great France Joli

8:30-10:00p- The Midtown Men (Jersey Boys original cast)

11:00p- The Feast closes for the night

Sunday, September 1:

11:00a- Procession of San Gennaro

12:00p- Outdoor Mass performed by the priests of Saint Stephens

6:00p- Kiss 108 Personality Gianna Gravelese presents Flutie Foundation with check

6:30-7:30- Virgil the DJ

8:00p- 9:30p- Sal The Voice from America’s Got Talent

11:00p- The feast concludes

The Saint Gennaro Foundation of Boston is an IRS approved 501 C3 non-profit organization. All current and future donations will be used to help autistic children. Our mission is to build a structure that houses an educational center that will comprise of about thirty furnished rooms, a cafeteria, a laundry, and a chapel for prayer. Outside will include a farm-like space with pets that serve as excellent therapy for children. This center will give hospitality to families who come from within and outside our region without means to take care of their children. That is the goal we have set ourselves and this we will do thanks to the generous support we have received.

Pastene is a legacy brand that has been bringing family and friends to the table with premium specialty foods for 150 years. The company got its start back in 1848 when founder, Luigi Pastene, emigrated from Italy to the United States and started a modest pushcart operation in Boston, Massachusetts. His entrepreneurial spirit laid the foundation for what would become one of North America’s oldest family-run businesses. In 1874, Luigi’s son, Pietro began importing Italian ingredients and products to Fulton Street in Boston’s historic Italian North End neighborhood and Pastene & Co. was born. Now, 150 years later, Pastene continues to be known for its unrivaled quality and taste, carrying nearly 150 specialty products including premium canned tomatoes, pasta, sauces, grated cheese, oil and vinegar, beans, breadcrumbs, condiments, fish products, rice, polenta, gourmet vegetables and peppers, as well as hard-to-find varieties of olives and artichokes. It remains a family-run business and is owned by brothers Mark and Christopher Tosi, fifth generation family members of Pietro Pastene. More information can be found at Pastene.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

Former NFL Quarterback, Doug Flutie, and his wife Laurie started the Doug Flutie, Jr. Flutie Foundation for Autism in 1998 after their son, Dougie, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. Their personal experience of raising a son on the autism spectrum inspired them to help others on an equally long and challenging journey. Over its 25-year history, the Flutie Foundation has distributed over $25 million to schools and organizations who provide clinical therapies, respite services, recreational programs, social skills training, job supports and more for people affected by autism. The Flutie Foundation also provides education technology tools, adaptive camp scholarships, safety equipment, and direct family support through its partnerships and special initiatives.